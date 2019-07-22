About 3,500 customers have had power restored after a power outage in Provo.
Provo Power crews were on the scene early Monday evening at the 900 East power sub station that is completely offline. The main areas affected were directly south of Brigham Young University campus and Kiwanis Park.
People were caught in the library elevators at the Provo Library, according to Lt. Dean York, spokesman for Provo Fire and Rescue.
According to Kat Linford, Provo Power spokesperson, "Part of our role as a power provider is to plan and coordinate loads and peaks of power daily. We have been re-building one of the substations (900 East) and a switchgear we expected to be shipped in March was sent incorrectly wired. We have rewired the switchgear and expect it to be fully commissioned by the end of July."
Linford said this will be a learning lesson for power management in the future.
"This will help with loading for the next 40 years. Unfortunately, in the meantime with the heat and extra loads in the hot afternoons, there are some gaps that we are still working on. In addition, we’ve had to isolate for construction that is happening on Freedom Boulevard, which has limited our ability to shift loads properly. We have a plan to put into place tomorrow morning that should help with these recurring issues," Linford said in a Provo Power Facebook post.