Reading and writing are skills most people take for granted as they use them daily. But for some, those skills are non-existent and keep them from good jobs and communicating effectively with family and friends.
Project Read, a nonprofit organization that helps with adult literacy education, can help those who can’t read and write. Through volunteer tutors, they build a bridge to help them to better function in life.
“These people aren’t wearing a scarlet 'A' on their chest,” said Shauna Brown, executive director. “You can’t recognize them. There were three adults in my neighborhood that couldn’t read and two of them had their own (successful) businesses.”
Brown said there is a need right now for volunteer tutors to help in the morning at Project Read. You don’t have to be a scholar or school teacher to tutor.
“If you have passion, we can give you the tools,” Brown said. "Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization."
Brown said that many of Project Read’s clients have high school diplomas and just got passed through the system. Some may have dyslexia or other issues that one-on-one tutoring can help.
“They are not dumb. They have so many other skills that get them through,” Brown said.
Brown noted the successes with three of Project Read's most recent students includes one who started taking online classes to work toward her GED. Another student finished reading the book "Chains." While another student has committed to consistently read every day.
Brown noted that “few of our tutors have had formal training as tutors or teachers, yet they do a fantastic job creating curricula uniquely suited to their individual students' needs. In fact, we are currently in need of morning tutors for a few of our students.”
Brown said people are waiting to learn but there aren’t enough morning tutors to help them, so they just sit and hope someone will step up and volunteer.
Project Read’s lab is located at the Provo Public Library, however, tutors and students can meet at any public place or by other creative methods to have tutoring sessions.
With COVID-19 closures, tutors have gotten creative in communicating with their students, some have even held lessons over the phone.
Brown said she is concerned because in all of March, and half of April, she and tutors were just making sure clients had food, jobs and housing issues taken care of. “There wasn’t time to think about reading,” Brown added.
Many of the adults are having to worry about home schooling their children and don’t have the technology to do it, and the skills.
“Google, through the United Way of Utah County, has donated Chromebooks to us to help in these situations,” Brown said.
Those who feel they could give a few morning hours each week to help an adult learn to read should contact Project Read at (801) 448-READ (7323) or visit http://info@projectreadutah.org.