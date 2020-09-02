In August, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and her administrative team introduced MaskUp Provo, a light-hearted, motivational campaign to raise awareness of the importance of mask wearing.
In September, Kaufusi is upping the game with a new expanded version. This comes following a new mandate ordinance by the Municipal Council on wearing face masks – an ordinance that she vetoed.
As an awareness and educational campaign, MaskUp Provo has two important components: informational and transformational.
“We are ultimately seeking a collective change in behavior to make our community safer from the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Nicole Martin, city spokesperson.
Provo Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Parker presented the plan to the council Tuesday, proposing they use $100,000 from the CARES Act money, a federal grant to help with COVID-19, to fund the project.
“We submit an outline for an expanded MaskUp Provo campaign for consideration and funding to successfully meet the formal request of the Provo City Council in their unanimously passed mask resolution to ‘take every necessary and reasonable action to educate, exhort and help our residents, businesses, and visitors comply with comprehensive social distancing and public masking protocol’,” Martin said.
MaskUp Provo will continue as a community-wide campaign, but the next phase also will include targeting two specific audiences: students and businesses.
In his presentation, Parker told the council they are seeking a partnership with Y Digital Agency on the Brigham Young University campus.
That partnership would provide a social media outreach program.
“The partnership includes a waiver of the agency fee, enabling all expended costs to be used directly to reach our citizens, Parker told the council. “Partnering with students to help us define our student messaging and outreach will increase success and reach while maximizing taxpayer dollars.”
The administration would either develop a new mobile app or use the Healthy You app used at BYU.
A voluntary pledge could be taken by students to follow safety protocols outlined by the mask mandate. All students who accept the pledge receive a free mask. This could be accomplished through traveling events, such as a table in the student union building, at UVX stations during commute, etc., according to Parker.
If students sign up, they could receive giveaway prizes such as a T-shirt, Provo face mask and more.
With a fun and trendy mask design, the city is hoping to foster student behavior to one that will want to wear the mask.
“It’s a visible sign they are doing their part and as that messaging is a key component of the campaign, it’s helpful they are visibly rewarded every time they make the decision to wear their free mask,” Martin said.
The city intends to have a cross promotion campaign that includes a number of social media content development including infographics, surveys, quotes and partner posts on social media and more.
The city also would use traditional media from billboards, to articles and direct mail pieces.
“Provo Towne Center has agreed to donate rotation space on their digital billboard with two ads yielding a visibility of 16 seconds every minute,” Parker said.
There also will be increased signage at public entrances notifying all of the mask requirements. This also is a part of the new city ordinance. The city is providing a unified look to the signs.
Area businesses can go online and find printable signs for their entrances.
The city also will put up street banners and yard signs throughout the community.