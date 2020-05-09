Another financial hurdle for the Provo Municipal Airport expansion has been overcome with a new $9 million Federal Aviation Administration infrastructure grant.
That brings the total to date from all governmental sources, including the FAA, the state of Utah and Utah County to about $47 million.
The announcement was made Friday in a YouTube video released by Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, Congressman John Curtis, Utah House Majority Leader’s Representative Francis Gibson and Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge.
Anticipated costs include $40 million for the terminal and apron expansion, along with additional costs for parking, utility extension and road connections, according to city administration.
The latest allotment from the FAA is $9 million designated for terminal expansion. City funding includes utility and road improvements, grant matches and internal projects for cost savings.
“Of the 439 grants given nationally, the Provo Airport was #9 and was the only regional airport in the top 10 (the other nine were international airports),” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi in a press release. “Provo is destined to be the second busiest commercial airport in the state upon completion.”
Kaufusi added, “The cumulative governmental funding commitment shows not only the airport’s economic potential, regionally and statewide, but also our geographic ability to partner with the Salt Lake International Airport and other airports in the region to foster growth in commercial air service in the future.”
So far the airport has been awarded $23 million from the FAA in infrastructure grants. The April 30 announcement of an additional $9 million comes from a $1.187 billion grant fund for airport safety and infrastructure throughout the country.
According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the total includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program grants and an additional $45 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants.
The money will be available for 100% of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. An industry report on these grants can be found at https://flyingmag.com.
The rest of the money to pay off the terminal will come from a variety of local funding sources, according to Kaufusi.
Those other funding sources include private funding, county tourism funding, and utility and parking expansion costs funded by the city.
“Provo city is taking flight,” Kaufusi said. “The successful management of the anticipated growth within our cities and, by extension, the state is a direct reflection of planning for and investing in infrastructure. In Provo, we are seizing those opportunities as they arise.”
During the November 2019 groundbreaking, Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee said local officials predicted the larger airport will “open the floodgates of awesomeness” by initially bringing $300 million in additional economic activity a year.
Airport manager Steve Gleason continues to work hard in preparation for the new airport and is always looking for new airlines to bring into town and to provide new routes to served area customers.
“In addition to being on-target with our funding efforts, the Provo Airport is on-schedule for our anticipated opening in Spring 2022,” Gleason said in the press statement.
Current construction includes vital dirt compaction work to ensure the ground is properly prepped for the project moving forward. This process can take up to nine months and is carefully and regularly monitored.
Dave Decker, director of Public Works which oversees the airport, talked about the importance of the new terminal in a recent budget presentation to the Provo Municipal Council.
While residents may not be seeing anything different at the new airport terminal site, Decker said things are happening.
“There is a lot of activity on a daily basis,” Decker said in the budget presentation. Construction continues on new hangars and new taxi lanes. There are four new hangars that have been built.”
Land improvements, infrastructure and dirt have been put in place so that by next spring, residents will be able to see significant construction, pillars, concrete and more that will be happening at the site.
The airport capital improvement project, including the terminal building and additional personnel, comes in at about $34.3 million.
Decker noted, the Federal Aviation Administration also expects certain standards from the airport.
“The FAA said you need to start looking like a regional airport,” Decker said. “You need to step up your game.”
The new terminal designs meet those qualifications, according to Decker.
Since flight service began in Provo, the airport has seen a consistent rise in passengers going from 0 in 2010 to 100,000 in 2019, according to airport data.
Provo has serviced six different destinations including Denver, Los Angeles, Mesa, Oakland and Tucson.
The current terminal has a capacity of 180 seats being serviced by an Airbus 320 configured for 177 seats.
According to city information, the airport is at capacity in its current facility. The new terminal will allow up to four aircraft at a time so that aircrafts can be scheduled to overlap.
When completed, airport capacity will be 500,000 passengers a year.