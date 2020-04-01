Provo’s Municipal Airport manager Steve Gleason put his case before the municipal council Tuesday on the need to purchase land adjacent to the airport.
The land just east of Duncan Aviation, known as the Durrant property, is just under 30 acres and would cost about $4.9 million with payments stretched over 10 years.
The city has put $25,000 earnest money on the property and must close the transaction by June 1, before the end of this fiscal budget year.
The money, in the beginning would come from an inter-fund loan from utilities, but within the next few years money will be generated to pay for the rest of it by the airport.
According to Gleason, owning the land is important to the airport and it could be used to trade with the Federal Aviation Administration for grant money, so the city would not have to come up with cash for future projects.
“This is the most logical area for the airport expansion,” Gleason said.
The airport gets about $4 million in grants a year, and has done so for the past 20 years. The airport pays 10% of those, or about $400,000 a year.
Gleason said the airport is running out of land to use for FAA grants and would be forced to use cash. If purchased, the property could be used instead of taking cash from city coffers for the grants.
Gleason said there are a lot of problems with the Durrant property and would have to have debris removed, buildings taken down and animals removed.
During the airport presentation, photos were shown of dead animals hanging on fences that are being thrown onto airport property that must be cleared. Shanty-looking structures must also come down.
John Borget, director of Administrative Services, said he was concerned about the fund balance use and that the purchase of the land completely from the fund balance would decrease rainy day funds from 24% to 17%, back to 2012 levels. It could impair the city’s bond rating as well.
“It would literally take years to build it back,” Borget said. “It would be important to pay back (to the fund balance) each year and to make a conscious decision on how payment would be made.”
Borget did agree that as the terminal gets completed and new airlines come on, the airport would be able to make those payments, but it would be the general fund for the first couple of years.
Councilman George Handley said he was uncomfortable draining the rainy day funds, but understands the need.
The council, by motion, directed Borget to come back with a proposal using an inter-fund loan to purchase the property.