It was once just 1230 North, the street that led past the Provo High School stadium and parking lot directly to the entrance of Brigham Young University.
The street was renamed Bulldog Boulevard in honor of the Provo High School mascot. Now that Provo High has a new home and BYU owns the old high school property, it appears it’s time for another renaming.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, BYU President Kevin J. Worthen, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Cosmo, BYU’s mascot, will help unveil the new name — Cougar Boulevard. BYU announced the ceremony Tuesday on Twitter.
NEW: Bulldog Blvd. (1230 North) is becoming COUGAR BLVD! 🐾— BYU (@BYU) October 15, 2019
A renaming ceremony will be tomorrow at 9:30 am, w/ Pres. Worthen, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi & Cosmo. As such, the intersection of 1230 N. and Canyon Road will be closed temporarily, starting at 8:30 am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6fPH6TxoxK
The public event will be held at the intersection of Bulldog Boulevard and Canyon Road. That area will be closed temporarily starting at 8:30 a.m.
There will special performances from Cosmo as well as music, prizes and other entertainment. The public is encouraged to come watch the unveiling.
Delayed construction on Bulldog Boulevard had been causing some concern over the timing of Wednesday's unveiling, according to Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman, but the decision was made to go ahead with the festivities.
The construction project, which was announced in Aug. 2015, is intended to improve the .6 miles between 500 West and Canyon Road.
The improvements include adding center medians, a buffered bicycle lane, new turn lanes and signal improvements. There will also be improvements to asphalt, sidewalks and driveways.
UDOT is aiding the city of Provo with this project, which began in March. Construction was anticipated to last six months, however it is now in its seventh month.