In 2005, Provo city started negotiations with Google Fiber to bring triple play bandwidth, video and phone services to the city.
In the years since, the way residents receive their video or television services has gone more and more to streaming services rather than a cable service, according to Wayne Parker, Provo’s chief administrative officer.
With those changes, Provo and Google have agreed there needs to be changes to their franchise agreement, Parker said.
On Tuesday, the council was presented with a discussion on the issue. It is to be voted on in the next council meeting.
According to Parker, Google wants to move away from video services.
“They are willing to work with customers and other streaming organizations,” he said.
Removing the IP video services also eliminates a 5% franchise fee. It will be replaced with a 2% license fee, according to Dan Follett, finance director. “From the city, it is a very fair offer.”
The 2% is only on the internet. According to Follett, Google pays a tax on telephone services directly to the state and some of that is funneled back to the city.
Council members brought up concerns about the original contract that offered free or low-cost low bandwidth to residents. They wanted to know if that was in the current agreement changes.
That was part of the negotiation on the asset purchase agreement.
According to Follett it will be a business decision on what Google will or will not charge. However, Google is not going to cut someone off from that service.
The city is negotiating a 10-year agreement with subsequent five-year renewals after that.
“I just want them to be mindful of citizens on a low-income budget,” said Councilman Dave Sewell.
During the Tuesday night meeting, Sewell was voted in as the Chairman of the Council for 2021 with Councilman David Shipley as co-chairman.
According to Parker, Google has plans to keep expanding its services. There are some pockets in the city that do not have fiber service.
Between 1600 North and 2000 North there were questions on fiber ownership whether it was Provo or Utah Valley University. The fiber was eventually transferred to Google.
For those who would like to know if they have access to the fiber, Follett said they can look on Google Fiber’s website, type in their address and see if they have service availability.
If all goes well with the Jan. 15 vote by the council, it will be the administration that will sign the contract.