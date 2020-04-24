Two individuals are in custody after Provo police say they beat a man for $20.
According to the probable cause statements written in support of the arrests, officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to reports of an aggravated robbery late Thursday evening.
The man who reported the incident told police his alleged attackers — 24-year-old Dustin Curtis Franke of Provo and 32-year-old Shannon Jean Miosek of Herkimer, New York — approached him on Tuesday, accusing him of abusing his dog.
When the man attempted to leave, Miosek kicked him in the leg, according to arrest documents. The man continued to walk away when Franke allegedly tackled him from behind, taking him to the ground before punching him in the face multiple times.
The force Franke allegedly exerted caused several facial fractures and possible injuries to the man’s eye.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Franke then demanded $20 from the man. The man told police he believed he gave Franke closer to $30 because he could not see due to the severity of the injuries to his eyes.
After the man gave Franke the money he demanded, the pair left and the man was able to walk to the Genesis Project, where officers discovered him the next day.
Police took Franke and Miosek into custody Thursday, and Franke allegedly told police that they were with the man on the night of the reported attack, according to the probable cause affidavit.
However, Franke also said he went to bed and did not have an altercation with the man, as well as denied that he was at the location where the man was attacked.
Franke and Miosek’s female associate, according to arrest documents, told police she woke up in the middle of the night hearing Franke, Miosek and the man yelling before Franke and Miosek returned without the man.
The woman told police she did not know what the yelling was about but confirmed that all four people, including herself, were staying at the location the man had reported the attack took place.
Franke and Miosek were taking into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery with enough force to cause serious bodily injury to another. The pair are being held at the Utah County Jail on $50,000 bail each.