Along with Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras and tax season, Provo department heads are prepping for their annual budget requests for 2022 and a presentation to the Provo Municipal Council.
On Tuesday, the council heard its first presentations on funding requests and goals for the coming year.
Gene Nelson, director of the Provo Public Library, Brian Jones of the city’s Legal Department and Cliff Strachan, executive director of the council office, were the first in a four-month long parade of presentations.
Library
This year is the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Provo Library at Academy Square.
Nelson noted, like many other city areas, the library was closed for two and a half months because of COVID.
“We opened again June 1, and are starting to see more people and students coming back,” Nelson said.
He noted there are currently 63 employees on staff at the library and all of them are engaged it implementing the library four-year strategic plan, with emphasis on books, bytes and building.
Nelson said the goal is to educate the community and raise awareness of local history, culture and historic sites.
“The library is there to protect and provide enhanced opportunities and facilities for the arts, entertainment and museums reflecting Provo’s status as the county seat of the second-most populated county in the state of Utah,” Nelson told the council.
One of the new things for the coming fiscal year is the branding of a van the library has purchased so it will be prepared and can start going to daycare centers, retirement homes, farmers markets, etc. to make sure people know about the library, provide library cards and information on all the offerings and activities at the library.
The coffers of the library are determined a bit differently than other city departments, according to Nelson.
Funding from the library comes from many sources with the largest, or 79%, coming from a portion of the city property taxes.
In 2020 that was $130 per home, with the average home costing $250,000. Home values have risen drastically over the past year.
Other areas of funding sources include 6% of vehicle taxes, 4% meeting room rentals, 4% copier and computer use fees, 6% tax redemption for the prior year and 1% interest income.
Whatever total that is becomes the library’s coffers for distribution to run it. Personnel expenses are about 61% of that, with operating expenses at 28% and circulation and digital expenses at 11%, according to Nelson.
Municipal Council
The goals and hence a portion of the council budget is going toward neighborhoods in the proposed 2022 fiscal budget, according to Strachan.
“We want to empower families, individuals and businesses to participate in their neighborhoods,” Strachan said. “We want to help them become informed and educated on city-related issues.”
The council goals also include determining appropriate types of businesses for Provo to foster and grow.
The budget is typically the same from year to year, sitting at about $1.1 million. About 85% of that goes for personnel, according to Strachan. The rest goes to operation expenses.
Last year, due to COVID-19, the operation expenses were cut by 25%. Strachan is asking to restore that in the 2022 budget.
Last year’s reductions included having no internship, contract services, training and conference attendance. Much of it was online.
New to the budget request this year is up to a $30,000 rainy day fund that could be used to allow or separate legal counsel and for engaging outside professional services.
Legal Department
Brian Jones, city attorney and counsel to the Provo Municipal Council, said that almost all of the legal department’s budget, 96%, goes to personnel costs.
The operating budget is 4.1% of the whole fiscal budget. In 2020 that budget was reduced by 23%.
“Since 1999, operating budgets have continuously decreased,” Jones noted. “Our biggest concern is as the pandemic goes away, our training budget will again increase.”
The legal department has 14.5 staff members normally, but with a retirement, that has fallen to 13.5.
“For the past six months, we have been rearranging workloads. That position was part of the hiring freeze,” Jones said. “We are now in the process of hiring for that position.”
Jones said the offices will be back to normal loads when that hiring is completed. However, it was noted by a few councilmembers that the city attorneys have taken on several new responsibilities since 1999, but have not grown the personnel. They questioned whether Jones and his co-workers needed to add a couple more attorneys.
Jones said of course that would be great, but feels they could do with the new hire only. He pointed out, however, the need for good training, and that is where they would put any extra money.
Other departments
In the coming weeks, the city will hear from all departments including everything from the airport to planning and zoning.