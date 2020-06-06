McKenna Brown was raised by a mom who is passionate about social issues and taught her to speak up. So it was easy when she saw her children needed to learn, and that is how the Provo children’s peaceful protest for George Floyd began.
Between 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday about 70 people met in front of the Provo City building. The group consisted of about 30 elementary school-aged children and their parents, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Provo Lt. Brian Taylor joined.
Their intent was to have an opportunity to say how they feel by peacefully protesting.
The whole idea started when Brown’s children and nephew started asking myriad questions about Black Lives Matter.
Brown’s nephew, Noah, has a black father and a white mother. At age 9, he was having a hard time with what he was seeing and hearing on the TV.
“He was hitting us with a lot of questions,” Brown said. “I decided If we wanted to be the change, we must start at home.”
Brown said they had a history lesson on slavery in America and racism today.
“We taught our children that you can get involved in the community to make a difference and stand up for what you believe in,” Brown said.
Her kids said they hadn’t learned about any of that in school — yet. Brown said they used the brown egg/white egg object lesson. Although they are different colors on the outside, when they cracked them open they saw they were the same inside.
“We talked about slavery, the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King and segregation,” Brown said. “I talked about how we live in such a privileged area, not like other areas.”
Brown said they looked at videos of what is happening. “We told them how great America was because we can stand up for our rights, and we talked about George Floyd.”
Noah has had some racial profiling in schools in Utah, Brown said. “We’ve dealt with racism.”
Brown said they have two neighbors, Josh and Jacob, who are black brothers adopted by white parents. They were invited, too.
By the time the word got out about the children’s peaceful protest, more than 30 children had joined.
“We had a lot of neighbors come out. The motive was based on Noah. They wanted to make sure he was loved,” Brown said. “It was beautiful.”
Brown said the children were given poster boards and pens and were invited to write how they feel.
“They all wrote, ‘Love Everyone’,” Brown said. Brown’s daughter Quin wanted to say all lives matter.
Brown said she told her, “While that is correct, the purpose of the protest is because not everyone believes black lives matter.
“I told my daughter, if you don’t stand up for what’s right, you’re enabling the oppressor,” Brown said. “I also made a point of asking for police to be there for the children to see police aren’t scary.”
Brown said after being greeted by the children, Lt. Taylor got hugs and shed some tears.
“About 99% of those who drove by were supportive,” Brown said. “Strangers brought us bottled water and snacks. We had a man stop who was black and said, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, you’ve touched my heart.’ ”
And that is what the parents at the protest were hoping for, that the children’s hearts and others’ were touched by the experience.
Brown said her 9-year-old daughter directed the crowd in chanting: “What matters, black lives matter, say his name, George Floyd.”
“I don’t have all the answers,” Brown said. “I’ll never understand everything you go through because I’m white. But I can stand with you.”
A woman in Brown’s neighborhood asked if she could go with them to protest. She told Brown that when she was 17 years old she went to her first protest. She is now 76 and is going to this protest for the very same thing.