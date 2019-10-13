A Provo meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was evacuated after it was found to be full of carbon monoxide on Sunday, according to Provo Fire.
After several patients initially went to Utah Valley Hospital, eight patients were transferred to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray for hyperbaric treatment, according to Jeanie Atherton, firefighter paramedic and public information officer for Provo.
Station 22 in Provo first received a dispatched medical call at the church, located at 650 E. Stadium Ave., around 11 a.m. for a single person feeling ill. When they responded to the scene, their carbon monoxide sensors began going off, and they evacuated the building.
Dominion Energy was alerted and responded to the scene, where they isolated the problem to a boiler inside the building.
By the time of the evacuation, several more churchgoers had fallen ill. One was transferred to Utah Valley Hospital by ambulance, and several more arrived by personal vehicle.
Atherton said Provo Fire is currently unaware of exactly what caused the boiler to let off the dangerous gas.
Carbon monoxide is dangerous because it has a high affinity for binding red blood cells, Atherton said. When exposed, red blood cells will start binding the carbon monoxide instead of oxygen, cutting off oxygen to all the vital organs.