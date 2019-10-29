Provo City Council candidate met Monday night with voters and potential constituents to discuss their platforms and field questions.
Questions ranged from growth to economic development, west-side growth and conversely how candidates will keep Provo the way it is as more people move in.
Bill Fillmore, representing District 1 in northeast of Provo, does not have a runoff and automatically steps into his council seat in January. He felt it important to participate Monday so people could hear his stand on issues.
“Our tax base is limited and we need to get better paying jobs here,” Fillmore said. He said places like the Provo Town Center need to get creative like University Place in Orem.
When asked how they would make Provo more inclusive all the candidates agreed they needed to break down barriers, meet people face to face and realize there is more that unites than divides residents.
“Provo is one of the great place to live and people want to live here,” said Robin Roberts, District 3 candidate representing southeast and south Provo.
Travis Hoban, running for District 4, which covers the west side and Grandview, said he would use money from the RAP Tax to highlight diversity.
“I’d love to use those funds to emphasize diversity in culture and art,” Hoban said.
Janae Moss, citywide candidate said she values all people and what they can bring to the city.
“I love to carry the people’s voices,” Moss said.
While many questions we’re not addressed in the one-hour forum, sponsored by the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, those in attendance did get to see and hear the passion and intonation in the voices of the candidates.
“I’m not running to be something,” said Shannon Ellsworth, running in District 3. “I’m running to do something.”
All candidates said there needed to be controlled growth. They all also agreed that having more than three unrelated tenants renting a house or apartment can be done in certain parts of the city and if parking was regulated.
About 75 attended the meeting. Candidate Valerie Paxman, running in District 4, echoed the sentiments of all of the candidates.
“I want to keep Provo a good place to live,” Paxman said.
