Parking and how to handle it in downtown Provo has been an obstacle for the City Council for decades.
Growth in downtown Provo has created a new parking dynamic and added issues. The results are often delays for developers and more questions than answers.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to form a downtown parking committee to address the issues associated with downtown parking, including street parking, off-street parking and parking terraces.
One of the catalysts for the formation of the parking committee is the recent conundrum the council has had with the developers of the Blue Sky mixed use project on the corner of Center Street and 100 East.
In a major discussion at its regular meeting Tuesday, the council voted to amend a proposed resolution providing dedicated parking stalls to Blue Sky. The vote was six to one with Councilman George Stewart being the lone no vote.
At the council meeting, McKay Christensen, Blue Sky developer, presented a compromise on the number of dedicated parking stalls he requested and at the Wells Fargo Building parking terrace at 100 North and University Avenue. The stalls are to provide parking for employees and patrons of the retail portion of the mixed-use development.
Christensen originally asked for 57 dedicated stalls. On Tuesday, he asked for 37 dedicated stalls and 20 allocated stalls with an option to come back, if needed, to negotiate changing the allocated stalls to dedicated stalls. Of the 37 dedicated stalls, 12 would be for executive suites and 25 for restaurant patrons.
Christensen said there is enough parking on-site for apartment dwellers and 16 on-street stalls, but they need the added Wells Fargo parking for the ground floor retail space.
“I’m two weeks away from having my building permits. I have spent $700,000 for permits but I must have this (parking) agreement in place before I can pull the permits,” Christensen said.
Christensen said he has been working with the city on the parking issue for about three years.
Council members are hoping that in the future, the newly-approved parking committee can clear up issues such as the one with Blue Sky.
Council members who will serve on the committee include David Harding as chairman, Gary Winterton as vice chairman and Dave Knecht as committee member. Other representation on the committee will come from the administration, stakeholders and the public.
The Wells Fargo parking terrace, which has a total of 500 stalls, provides parking for tenants, customers and personnel for the bank building. It also has an agreement with tenants in the 63 W. Center St. mixed-use building.
Beside those numbers, it is public parking for those coming to downtown and has been specifically designated for overflow for the Utah Valley Convention Center two blocks west of the terrace.
Other developers have also sought parking stalls for the future in the bank terrace, including developers seeking to rebuild the Los Hermanos building that burned down earlier this year. Their intent is to also have a ground floor restaurant or business with apartments on stories above.
When it comes to the future on this development and others, clarity of what parking the city has to offer will help future councils in deciding what is prudent for parking use in the downtown area.
“We don’t have a clear vision of what we want downtown parking to be,” said Harding during the council work session.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said an inventory of parking had been done, but as far as parking terrace availability, there is more information needed.
According to Wayne Parker, city CAO, at the time the parking terraces in downtown were built, Provo didn’t have an off-street parking problem.
“We are victims of our own success,” Parker said. “Older businesses had unlimited parking in front of their doors. There is a changing dynamic in downtown.”
In 2015, the city commissioned and received a 160-page strategic plan for parking. In 2017, the council adopted the first three chapters of that plan as a guidance document.
According to Parker, they are continuing to try to implement proposals and tools from that report.
“We need a unified approach,” Knecht said. “The structures need to be managed. As I look at the Wells Fargo block and projects yet to be built, it should take priority to those in the vicinity.”
After Tuesday, Harding said he still doesn’t have a strong vision of what the council is trying to achieve. In reference to the new committee, Winterton said, “If we’re going to do this, we need to get key players and others who are involved.”