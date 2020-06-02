The Provo Municipal Council is one step closer to voting on a Class F Beer License for ancillary breweries in downtown Provo and in zoned regional shopping centers.
On Tuesday the council received the results of a poll considering points from two options brought forth from the sub-committee on regulations that should be added to the Class F license.
Restaurants that sell alcohol were also added to those options, but were dropped from the motion as they are already regulated and members of the council differentiated between a restaurant and a brewpub.
Councilman Bill Fillmore said he was comfortable dropping the restaurant portion of the regulation options because restaurants sell food and alcohol. While brewpubs sell both, the business is based on promoting alcohol unlike restaurants.
After results of the poll showed that more than 50% of the council agreed on most items, and many restrictions had more than 70% support, they agreed by motion to send those points back to the sub-committee for tweaking.
The results which most of the council would like addressed in the Class F beer license restrictions include:
Prohibit brewpubs from storing equipment, etc., outdoors (86%).
Require brewpubs to have an off-street or alley-accessible loading dock and limit loading/unloading times (86%).
Limit the density of bars (86%).
Limit the footprint of brewing facilities to 30% of the total brewpub area (72%).
Permit no more than 2 Class F licenses per a single incident of a zone (72%).
Measure the density of alcohol outlets and publish a heat map of alcohol outlet density to better inform the businesses, the city and the public (72%).
Limit the density of brewpubs only (72%).
Limit the number of barrels brewpubs can produce (57%).
Findings that were split:
Limit the density of restaurants that serve alcohol (3-3-1).
Limit the number by population (ex: 1 per 10,000 people) (3-3-1)
Require prospective alcohol outlets in areas above a threshold alcohol outlet density to come to the council for local consent (4-3)
Limit the number or density of all alcohol outlets (restaurants, bars, brewpubs and clubs) generally (4-3)
Staff and sub-committee members will now put the options into a joint clarified draft for the council to approve for a vote.
“With a few tweaks we might broaden the support,” said Councilman David Harding. I would like to move that we have very clear direction.”
Harding, Fillmore and Councilman Dave Sewell were the no votes on the motion. Affirmative votes from Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth, Councilman Travis Hoban, Councilman David Shipley and Council Chairman George Handley.
“Controversial issues are fragile things,” Sewell said. He is hoping before a final vote on the Class F beer license is taken there will be more of a consensus. He does not want to see the votes ending up a 4-3 split.
The sub-committee will now work with council attorney Brian Jones and other staff to get the wording ready for a draft approval before the final vote which will most likely be before the new fiscal year begins July 1.