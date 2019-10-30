A parking policy is closer to completion after the Provo Municipal Council voted to approve proceeding with adoption of new parking goals and guidelines.
During Tuesday’s work session, the City Council discussed a variety of parking issues, from permit parking in the Carterville Road area to a rearrangement of city offices, with parking enforcement being joined with the business licensing office under the new community services department.
One of the concerns with the proposed parking policy was whether or not the city wanted to manage parking terraces and by extension, whatever may be built in the future.
Councilman David Harding, who was to guide the discussion but was not in attendance, sent the following statement that was read during the discussion: “The impact of this policy change can be illustrated by revisiting a recent downtown parking decision. When working with PEG on the Freedom Plaza project, which included the new State Courthouse and Convention Center parking, we stated that we aren’t in the business of managing parking garages and instead paid millions into PEG’s parking structure for them to manage. The long-term results of similar decisions in the past have been less than stellar (see the Town-Square garage and the Marriott garage).”
Harding continued saying the policy change would mean the city is in the business of managing garages and in the future, would be investing the same money into garages that the city would own and operate that private developers could instead pay into to meet parking obligations.
Deputy Mayor Isaac Paxman said the policy also implied the city would have to build a more robust parking department.
Councilman Gary Winterton said the city is already in the parking business and that they need to make sure the city is covering its assets.
“We’re not looking at a lot of subsidies,” Winterton said.
Gary McGinn, director of community services, agreed with Winterton, saying, “We are somewhat in the parking structure business. This policy does not intend to make us own, it does say how do we maximize the experience.”
There are decisions to be make within the next two years on the issue, McGinn added. McGinn also said the city needs to look at parking like a utility.
Harding said that moving forward should not be a difficult issue for the council.
“I think the vision should be easy to adopt,” Harding said. “It is a feel-good statement about all we want downtown parking to be. But it is also an important tool to focus our efforts and to help us know how to weigh options and choices as we strive to implement the vision. The proposed policy is a bigger deal. There will be real impacts if we choose to go down this road.”
Harding said it is a change from how the city has been doing things in the past.
“The parking committee, made up of three counselors, high-level administrative officers and staff, and Quinn Peterson from Downtown Provo Inc., feel that this change will give us much more value for the resources that we have invested and continue to invest in parking downtown,” he said. “We feel that this proposal is aligned with the 2013 Strategic Downtown Parking Plan and while bold, is the next logical step in its implementation.”