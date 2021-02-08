Heard a rumor or have a beef concerning Provo? Residents have an ongoing opportunity to post their questions, concerns and grievances with the Municipal Council in an online setting.
Through Provo’s Open City Hall website, residents are offered a two-way engagement between themselves and the council. Other cities like Salt Lake City call their site Open Town Hall.
“It is kind of a supplement for the open mic segment of city council,” said Karen Tapahe, the council’s community relations coordinator. “It’s another way to give your opinion to the council.
Tapahe, who oversees the Open City Hall surveys and questions, says she has seen a real uptick in people using the online services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are also getting excited about what is happening in Provo,” Tapahe said.
Prior to last year, the subject with the most comments was whether Provo should fund the Miss Provo Contest. There were a few hundred or so responses.
When the brewpub or ancillary brewery issues came up last February and went through July, Tapahe said there were 1,342 responses to a survey and comments. That equals about 42 hours of open mic comments.
Then when the discussion on whether wearing facemasks should be mandatory, the Open City Hall website had 4,368 responses equaling 145 hours at the council’s open mic portion of a council meeting. Each person get 2 minutes to speak.
“The council is grateful they didn’t have to sit through that,” Tapahe said. “This is a way to be heard as an individual and a lot more time to say it.”
Since the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Provo, the online service has received many questions about the police department.
Tapahe said this is a good example of how questions can be answered.
People wanted to know about the training officers received on de-escalating a situation, whether or not they wear body cams and how officers are disciplined.
The Provo Police Department had recently posted information about those questions. They can be found at http://www.provo.org/Home/ShowPublishedImage/16921.
You can find that and more information on the Police Department website: police.provo.org.
While the council’s Open City Hall tries to answer all questions, in the case of the police, it is the job of the administration to answer, according to Tapahe.
“The Mayor’s Office has the ultimate responsibility for the police department. Many of the policies for any municipal police department are governed by laws enacted at the state and federal level,” Tapahe said.
There are questions about neighborhood issues on the Open City Hall. For instance there are several questions about whether roads and sidewalks are scheduled for repair this year.
Tapahe called in the Public Works Department to get answers.
Other questions may not be as timely, but are just as curious. One resident had noticed that scooters from Spin/Zagstar were not being used in the city, but Link scooters are now on the streets and the person wanted to know why.
Residents are also asking that rumors about the city be clarified. One woman said she had heard there were a series of tunnels under the city. She wanted to know if that was true and if so what they were used for.
That answer has yet to be posted.
Tapahe said for the most part people are providing the council with good information and insight into how the community feels and what residents find important.
Residents who would like to know about an issue, answer a survey or leave an opinion for the council are welcome to visit the Open City Hall site at https://www.opentownhall.com/portals/258/Issue_5027#pd_top.