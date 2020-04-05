In an effort to support small businesses, Provo city officials have organized a takeout contest that encourages residents to enjoy food from local restaurants.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced the contest, a weekly bingo game, in a statement posted to her website, where she also outlined the rules.
Kaufusi said the same businesses which are facing financial vulnerability today have been the same ones that have never hesitated to give back to the community. Now, she said, is the time for the community to give back to those businesses.
Already, tens of thousands of retailers are permanently closing locations as a result of the business disruption from COVID-19, and most notably, Macy’s announced it will furlough almost 130,000 employees earlier this week.
Even one business closure in Provo is too many, Kaufusi said.
“Small businesses are such a huge contributor to not only our economy, but also the unique character of our city,” she said in the statement. “COVID-19, with its social distancing restrictions, has taken a toll on all of us, but our small businesses are feeling the crunch from both a health and an economic standpoint.”
To help support local businesses, the mayor announced the Takeout Bingo Game in which residents can participate in.
Each week, Kaufusi will post a bingo card to her website with 24 local businesses in a random order. This week’s bingo card includes restaurants such as 180 Tacos, Rockwell Ice Cream, Station 22 and more.
In order to mark a spot, participants must order takeout, curbside pick-up or delivery from one of the locations on the bingo card and take a picture of themselves enjoying the food.
Just like in bingo, when you have marked five spaces in a row — horizontally, vertically or diagonally — you have completed the challenge.
Residents participating in the challenge who have filled five spaces in a row can send the marked bingo sheet alongside all of the pictures to provocitycontest@provo.org or to the city’s Instagram or Facebook pages at @provocity. By sending the pictures, participants grant the city permission to share the images on social media.
For every “bingo” submitted, participants will be entered into a drawing to receive a dinner and dessert experience worth $50. Residents can enter as many “bingos” as they want and a “blackout” card will count for six entries.
One winner will be chosen each week.
Businesses that are wanting to take part in the takeout bingo challenge can send a message with the business’ name and link to provocitycontest@provo.org.