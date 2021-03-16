On the second day of Mayor Michelle Kaufusi’s special State of the City road trip, she stopped at the police and fire departments to talk about Provo being safe and sound.
Much has happened in the two departments over the fiscal year 2020 and Kaufusi is proud to share that information with the residents they serve.
Fire Department
While much of the service rendered by the Fire Department goes without fanfare, fiscal year 2020 was a successful year for Chief Jim Miguel and his team.
The fire department had several important projects completed or near completion: Fire Station 2, located at 2737 N. Canyon Road, was demolished and reconstructed utilizing Public Safety Bond proceeds.
The new station replaces the previous one, built in 1958 as a home and remodeled into a fire station, according to Kaufusi.
Demolition and construction began in August 2019, and the station was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2020.
The Carcinogen Reduction Project included major remodel and retrofit projects that were completed at stations 3, 4 and 5, according to Kaufusi.
New diesel emissions equipment was installed in all three stations, and negative pressure turnout storage was added to stations 3 and 4.
In addition, stations 3 and 4 were painted, and the Station 4 kitchen and living areas were remodeled.
“During 2020, the fire department took delivery of a new fire engine for station 2, and a new ladder truck for Station 3, and designed and are awaiting arrival of a new Heavy Rescue Unit,” Miguel reported.
These new apparatuses replaced trucks that were more than 20 years old. In addition, the majority of equipment on this apparatus was updated.
Last year the city council approved funding for a Fire and EMS Services Masterplan. This study will identify station locations and staffing levels as Provo continues to develop.
“We are expecting preliminary information in November,” Kaufusi said.
Police Department
Among the many accomplishments in the police department in 2020 was the recognition received by Chief Rich Ferguson as he was named “Chief of the Year” from the State of Utah FOP.
Other police accomplishments are reported below. Kaufusi and the police department see the strength of the city in much of these accomplishments, considering they occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The department looked for creative solutions to minimize expenses while enhancing our officers' training with specific attention to race-related issues and unbiased training,” Kaufusi said.
“We also needed to find a way to provide the required 40 hours of annual training through online means,” Kaufusi added. “We retained Covey Leadership. This program cost $16,240.”
The police department purchased seven hybrid vehicles for its fleet in 2020 and an additional 13 hybrids this year. Ford estimates each vehicle is projected to save taxpayers between $3,500 and $5,700 per vehicle in fuel costs annually, Kaufusi noted.
Due to civil unrest throughout the country, as well as Provo, Provo PD had to purchase needed riot gear for the safety of its officers and citizens. The gear cost the department $150,345.
An Armored Police Rescue Vehicle (MRAP) was purchased in 2020. This new, $700,000 military surplus vehicle, was purchased for $18,000 by Provo PD, but the cost will be split with Orem PD and BYU PD. This vehicle will serve the community as an armored rescue vehicle for SWAT or other special teams, according to the police department.
Kaufusi reports that police personnel numbers grew from 110 to 116 officers. The lateral officer program incentive has helped Provo hire experienced officers, providing a substantial cost savings over hiring inexperienced officers.
A new bomb dog, considered an officer of the department, was purchased to replace a retired canine.
“A countywide Public Protection Unit was created to respond to civil unrest incidents,” Kaufusi reports. “New this year, the team consists of officers from 19 agencies (two from Wasatch County) with 109 specially trained and equipped officers.”
An additional School Resource Officer was hired and assigned to the Provo School District. The district agreed to split the cost of each officer assigned as SROs.
Police department employees are eligible for $150 reimbursement each calendar year for wellness-related expenses (20 total so far have taken advantage of this program), the department reports.
The department purchases vest carriers for all patrol officers. Vest carriers have become the new norm in law enforcement since they distribute the 15-20 pounds of gear from the waist and lower back to the entire torso. The vests have been shown to reduce back pain and injury to officers. The total cost was $17,655.
“In March of 2020, our nation was faced with a global pandemic. There was a horrendous shortage of N95 masks to protect our first responders, Kaufusi said. “We received a 3D printed mask prototype from a doctor in Colorado and immediately began printing masks on our 3D printer.”
The department realized it would take a long time to print the necessary number of masks needed, so the department reached out through its social media platforms asking the community for help.
“Wow, did we get a response! In the end, we received enough 3D-printed masks for all officers in Utah County,” Ferguson said.