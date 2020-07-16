Residents seeking a referendum on November’s ballot on whether voters support creating a Class F beer license has failed to reach the valid number of signatures needed.
Amanda Erchanbrack, Provo city recorder, announced Thursday after an official count by Rozan Mitchell and her staff in the county elections office and a second count by the city, that there were 3,019 valid signatures. They needed 3,157 valid signatures to get on the ballot.
According to Erchanbrack, the petitioners can file for an official recount.
“The process of gathering signatures for a referendum petition is a constitutional guarantee, and one we respect,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “I appreciate the engaged citizens who wanted to bring this to a citizen vote.
“However, the required threshold was not met. No matter which side you are on in the ‘brewpub’ debate, the city must respect the bright line of the law in determining whether a referendum petition qualifies for the ballot,” Kaufusi said. “We recognize this is a controversial issue in our community, and we again appreciate the work of the sponsors, the county clerk and the city recorder on this issue.”
Erchanbrack sent a detailed letter to Kim Santiago and other main petitioners detailing what process the recorders and elections office went through.
“Therefore, according to our count of 3,019 valid signers certified by the county, the total number of certified names is insufficient under UCA 20A-7-607. If the 121 signatures in Category 2 were included, the total number of certified names would be 3,140, which would still be insufficient.”
If the referendum had received the valid number of voter signatures, the voters would only be voting on the Class F beer license, not on if there should be brewpubs or not, according to the city.
If a majority voted for the ordinance, it remains in the City Code, and someone could open a brewpub in any of three specific zones in the city.
If a majority voted against the ordinance creating the Class F license, it does not go into effect and a later ordinance adding regulations to the Class F license becomes moot.
Mitchell said that typically 20% of the petition signatures will not be valid.
Petitions were circulated while residents were in the orange phase of the “Stay Safe, Stay Home,” social quarantine for COVID-19. In April, Gov. Gary Herbert provided options for those collecting signatures.
On April 2, Herbert issued an executive order making it possible for Utahns gathering signatures for citizen referenda to continue gathering handwritten signatures through email or fax.
Herbert released the following statement: “Citizen initiatives are an important part of our democratic process here in Utah. At this time, however, door-to-door signature gathering poses an unnecessary health risk, both to signature gatherers, and to the households they visit. This order creates a path forward for the signature-gathering process for referenda while preserving the requirement for handwritten signatures.”
On the day she turned all the names into to the elections office, Santiago noted that it had been an exhausting process.
With COVID-19, the referendum signers were allowed to use email and digital gathering as well as door-to-door petitions.
“It’s nearly impossible to do it by email,” Santiago said on June 25. “We wore gloves, masks and social distanced. We wiped down our pens and clipboards between every house.”
Santiago said the new requirements of having a certain number of signatures from city districts was also a tough hurdle.
“The districts were a challenge,” she said. “Especially the central district. They’re not there. It’s mostly students and they are not in school. There were a lot of empty apartments.”
Santiago said they needed about 500 signatures from the central district and got less than half of that. They had to make it up in other districts.
“We have 50 volunteers with about 15 doing the lion’s share of the work,” Santiago said. “It has really been a community effort.”
The petitioners earlier tried and failed to get sufficient signatures to put the land use ordinance before the voters; in part this may have been because the number of signatures required was double the number required for this referendum, and because quarantining required with the COVID-19 pandemic made collecting signatures difficult.