Spring cleanup has begun in Provo and that means people are cleaning out their sheds, yards, gardens and garages to discard unwanted trash and organic waste.
The annual event allows residents the opportunity to bring their refuse to city-provided dumpsters parked at local parks.
For those who have unwanted bicycles, the Provo Bicycle Collective is asking residents to donate them. The collective refurbishes bikes and donates them to individuals and organizations.
“Each year we refurbish thousands of bikes of all types. Some are sold to fund our charitable programs; some are donated to adults and children in need,” said Austin Taylor, spokesman for the collective, in a website statement.
“If you’ve got an old clunker sitting in your garage — or you just upgraded and have no more use for that 5-year-old beauty — we’ll take it,” Taylor said. “Even if it is damaged beyond repair (back over it in the driveway?) we'll pull off the usable parts and ensure the rest is recycled responsibly.”
According to the collective’s website, there are some things they will not take including: helmets that are damaged or more than five years old, chemicals, unless they are unopened bike-specific lubes, cleaners, etc.; or tires that are beyond a usable life.
The Bicycle Collective would like residents to be aware of its current policy as residents work through the COVID-19 outbreak.
The collective's operations have been suspended for the time being.
“Specifically, we will not be open to the community for open shop hours, all adult volunteering, youth open shop and women’s nights,” Taylor said. “There will be no Bikes for Goodwill distributed to clients.”
Taylor said the staff is working remotely. Mechanics, who cannot work remotely, will be allowed to work on bikes to build inventory if they would like. The collective will re-evaluate the situation by Friday, according to Taylor.
The Bicycle Collective is located at 397 E. 200 North, and reachable by phone at (801) 210-9032. Email the collective at provo@bicyclecollective.org.
Trash disposal
Residents can dispose of trash, yard waste and metals free of charge using dumpsters located throughout the city through May 2, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dumpsters at the compost yard are open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city is asking residents to separate their yard waste and metals from the trash and put them in the appropriate dumpsters. The dumpsters will be closed nightly, and it is unlawful to leave items on the ground.
Provo City residents may take trash directly to the South Utah Valley Solid Waste District Transfer Station, located at 2450 W. 400 South, Springville, through May 2, Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m, free of charge using the coupon found in the city’s March newsletter.
Residents are reminded that all loads must be covered to avoid a $4 tarp fee.
According to the city website, the following items are not to be disposed of at the dumpsters or transfer station: rocks, tires, concrete, tree stumps, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, or household hazardous waste such as pesticides.
For further information, contact Provo City Customer Service at (801) 852-6000 (x311), or the transfer station at (801) 489-3027.