Provo College donation proves to be just what Utah Valley doctors ordered

Provo College, a hybrid nursing college, donated much of its medical supplies to Utah Valley Hospital on Tuesday.
Those items include the hard-to-find N95 ventilator masks, as well as protective gloves, gowns, caps and more.
Provo College, along with two of its other Utah campuses in Layton and Murray, has chosen to provide the donation. The three colleges are part of the Unitek Learning group that also has seven schools in California. All 10 are making similar donations to their local hospitals.
“Utah Valley Hospital is the biggest clinical partner we have,” said Todd Smith, senior director of marketing over the three Utah schools. “This is an exciting thing to be able to do.”
Kyle Hansen, Utah Valley Hospital administrator, received the medical-grade donations with gratitude.
“We greatly appreciate the donation from Provo College as well as the ones we’ve received from other organizations,” Hansen said. “Keeping our caregivers safe while they provide care for our patients is one of our top priorities. These donations will help us do that. This is another great example of how our community is coming together to fight this virus.”
According to Janet Frank, manager of marketing and communications at Utah Valley Hospital, the hospital is only accepting medical-grade donations. Those donations are being coordinated through the hospital’s supply chain.
“To protect our patients, caregivers and communities from the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), Intermountain Healthcare is not accepting any drop-off donations of toys, blankets and other physical items at this time,” an official statement from the hospital said. “We appreciate your understanding, and thank you for your commitment to keeping our communities healthy and thriving. In lieu of drop-off donations, please consider giving online or over the phone at (801) 442-3443.”
With these types of restrictions, Smith said the Provo College donation is even more important. He said he is happy about two specific things the college can do.
“The fact we were able to donate, rather than keep items in storage is important,” Smith said. “The other is being able to keep our students going without interruption. Some of them graduate next month.”
Provo College has about 550 students in its medical programs. According to Smith, 80% of the schooling is done online. The other 20% is in a lab situation. The school has been able to design the labs so they also can be done remotely.
Smith said his students are aware of the donation and are pleased they could donate.
‘We have a pretty active student nursing association,” Smith said. “They donate quilts and blankets to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and sponsor blood drives and more.”
Smith added that some of the Provo College graduates are working at Utah Valley Hospital right now.
Provo College offers in-demand healthcare career programs in areas such as Medical Assisting, Nursing, and Physical Therapist Assisting.