Aubrey Markham travels from Salt Lake City to Provo to volunteer every week at the South Franklin Community Center. She has seen many changes in the decade she has served there as volunteer coordinator.
On Friday, Markham taught remote piano lessons to students who are patrons of the center. It is just one of the many services she and the center offer.
Markham is a professional piano teacher and is holding weekly private music lessons for six students who were enrolled in the free music lessons before the dismissal of school and community center in-person classes. She teaches these one-on-one classes in both English and Spanish.
Of the 15 piano students Markham taught, these six committed to keeping up remotely with the lessons, Markham said.
This is one of several free programs offered at the center, according to Stephanie Anderson, center director.
“Students are even preparing for a piano recital at the end of the month to be conducted over a group video call,” Anderson said.
The South Franklin Community Center was once an old, two-story apartment turned into classrooms. On July 30, 2015, it opened doors on the current building.
“We cannot be successful without this (center) being successful,” said former Mayor John Curtis at the ribbon cutting. “We’ve had a lot of national accolades ... and yet we must have success here. We must accomplish our goals here in order for our city to be truly successful.”
Located at 750 S. 650 West, on the northern edge of The Boulders, the 2,800-square-foot building is designed to be an anchor for social services, education programs and neighborhood activities in the Boulders and South Franklin neighborhood in general. Included in the center is a kitchen, a library stocked with more than 2,000 children’s books, offices and a main meeting hall.
In the five years since it opened, the success of the center has been noted on a national scale. More than 300 people are served weekly by its numerous programs for children and adults, according to Anderson.
The center is located in a south Provo neighborhood that has a high population of immigrants, English language learners, and others who may struggle to cover their basic needs during this hard economic time.
For children like Adia Cardona, 9, who is currently one of Markham’s piano students, having the ability to keep her lessons going remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic has been important to her and her family.
“Having school at home means she feels lonely, bored and afraid of not learning enough,” said Ilca Bonilla, the mother of Adia Cardona. “But continuing to take piano lessons gives her confidence, reassures her, and helps her continue to strive to learn at home, and she knows her teacher will continue helping her to learn more,”
Markham said offering piano lessons remotely is not just a 30-minute distraction once a week.
“My students are motivated and enjoy practicing,” she said. “It’s important to keep learning and playing an instrument to maintain the skill, and connecting with a mentor regularly boosts confidence and social ability.”
Markham added, “Music in the home can also offer a means of self-expression, an escape from day to day anxiety, and a way to connect as a family.”
Anderson says she can see the strength and joy in the children as they continue to grow with music skills and music appreciation.
“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with all types of parents from different backgrounds and each of them want their children to be happy and be better than they were,” she said. “The Community Center is a way for families to add music into their lives, no matter their situation.”
Anderson said she was apprehensive to become the center’s director because of many barriers, but she now says some of her dearest friends have been made there.
“The people that live around there want to be there,” Anderson said. “When people have moved out, they come back to see us. It is a positive place. It’s fun to see them join us.”
The South Franklin Community Center is a project of the United Way of Utah County and has received financial support from Nu Skin’s Force For Good Foundation and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid.
Nearly all of the services provided by the center have been able to be adapted and continue remotely during COVID-19.
“United Way’s South Franklin Community Center has moved most of their classes and groups online through social media and video call platforms,” Anderson said. “Programs like book club, one-on-one homework help, art, storytelling, and music lessons, allow the center to continue to offer educational and social opportunities for local families.”
Some of the programs offered currently at the center include adult Zumba classes, dance and ballet, computer literacy classes, play group, and reading club. Community café is a program in which families come to eat dinner and talk about current issues.
During Christmas and Easter, the center offers a Sub-for-Santa program and a Easter Seals project.