The Provo City Cemetery was having a crisis, in 2011. They were coming up on having a housing shortage of their own and were running out of sellable plots.
James Cornaby, cemetery sexton at the time, said Provo wasn’t the only one in crisis. A number of cities in Utah County were running into the same issue. Cornaby is now parks superintendent for Provo.
That is when the cemetery started discussing an eight-acre expansion, Cornaby said. That discussion included a large expansion of their cremation burial options.
“When we went out for a design, cremation was becoming more popular and we were seeing that in our area,” Cornaby said.
So the cemetery crew went to work, with help from a general contractor, to add on to the cemetery. It would feature a few firsts for the area: a cremation garden, as well as a mausoleum.
Besides in-ground plots, there are now 290 crypt locations with some being for double burial. There are 360 niche cremation spaces and 2,700 cremation spots in the garden.
Provo’s cemetery is the second oldest cemetery in Utah and was established in 1853. Some of the notables buried there include Philo T. Farnsworth, Abraham O. Smoot, and Jesse Knight.
Some of the features of the cemetery include a large veteran’s memorial listing names of veterans buried in the cemetery. It also features Babyland, a special section reserved for infants.
When it came to new amenities like the garden, there was a lot of interest. There is also a new meeting pavilion for families to come and hold a service without having mortuary costs.
“It was a response to trends,” Matt Brimhall, cemetery sexton said. “We can extend the use of the cremation garden as time goes on and land grows scarce.”
The outcome of the expansion has sextons and other cities’ parks directors coming to Provo to see what it has done and how to mirror that in their own cities, according to Doug Robins, assistant director of parks and recreation.
“Our staff have poured their heart and soul into it and saved us over a million dollars with in-kind work,” Robins said.
There are just a few marble slabs to be put in place and the new additions will be complete.
Now that the Provo cemetery is built up and out, Brimhall says it offers “every internment option and regular burial too.”
With the new addition, Brimhall said they are good for selling plots and for burials for the next 30 years, and double that for cremations.
Those in need of a burial plot or crypt can save a lot of money by purchasing it now rather than waiting for beneficiaries to do it will save a lot of money. Brimhall said costs continue to rise.
A plot with a monument headstone the cost is $1,400. That does not include the burial fees of opening the grave, the required vault and closing costs and a headstone. A plot with a flush headstone is $1,200.
A place in the cremation garden costs $300 to more than $1,000. In the mausoleum, that cost is $3,500 to $4,500 which includes everything including the granite marker where the name will be engraved.