Provo residents packed the city council chambers and overflowed into the lobby Tuesday evening to speak out against the city allowing a land use change from agricultural to residential.
The Municipal Council also shared their concern and voted unanimously against the proposed land use change amendment.
The property in question is about 150 acres of foothills land between 4800 and 6000 North and from 1000 to 3000 East just northeast of the Eastlawn Cemetery. About 100 of those acres are in the county and 50 in Provo city.
It would be the first in a process to allow for the Terra Development.
The conundrum the council faced was to allow private property development or to heed the call my many in attendance to keep the foothills unfettered and open.
According to Bob Jones, the developer seeking the amendment, he doesn’t have to work with the city as most of his property is already zoned and able to be developed in the area. However, he says he would prefer to work with the city.
Jones said the county has three criteria that he would need to meet: The developer must put in 20% of the homes as moderate income housing, 30% of land must be in green space and he must provide the open space that is available for public use.
“We meet those criteria,” Jones said.
Several residents spoke against the project during the public comment time. They are concerned about losing agricultural property, the aesthetic views and sensitive land designations. They spoke to seismic concerns and wildlife considerations.
“I’ve spent many hours trying to come to a consensus,” said Bonnie Morrow, North Timpview Neighborhood chairman. “It is a very convoluted and contentious subject.”
Morrow added, “My neighborhood is extremely split. Some want to see vacant land and horses. We have people for it because of personal property rights. It’s a great concern.”
Kaye Nelson has been leading the neighbors in seeking more information.
“Mr. Jones is a man with a goal,” Nelson said. “The last of the foothills is an irreplaceable treasure.”
Nelson added the city must not be hasty because development is not inevitable.
If Jones works with the county, he could build more than 700 units. With Provo just over 200 units. He is already approved for three units an acre on 70% of the property.
Several residents who spoke were multi-generational land users and wanted to make sure their grandchildren’s grandchildren would benefit from the open land.
Jones said a geological study would be done by now but Provo stopped that process. “It is higher up the mountain where the problem is.”
Resident Russ Loveless said if the land is to be developed, that he would like to see it done beautifully and in an organized and planned way.
During the council discussion, Chairman George Handley said, “the general plan is not an adequate document for this issue.”
The city is working on other documents including protected lands amendments concerning the foothills that Handley and others would like to have completed before a decision is made on Jones’ land.
“It would be irresponsible for us as a council to vote on such a thing tonight,” Handley said. “I’m content to wait for a foothills ordinance.”
Councilman Travis Hoban says he sees Jones as a capitalist. “Provo needs capitalists. Our homes were built by developers. Developers are building the future of Provo. Go find a developer and give him a hug.”