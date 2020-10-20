On Tuesday, Provo Municipal Council members met with masks on their mind.
A big topic of discussion was how they would handle the city's current ordinance, with options including to repeal, letting it lapse or extending it. That ordinance established a mask mandate and other requirements for public gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The council later voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance, a move members saw as moving more in line with the state's guidelines.
In the council's work session, many members were worried about how their actions may look in the media, or how their message would be received after the meeting.
This was due to media headlines about Utah County moving to repeal the countywide mask mandate because the new state guidelines enforce the same rules, just in a different way. With Utah County now listed as a high-transmission county, masks are required by state decree -- superseding county and city mandates -- as well as other public gathering guidelines.
The council added that the state mandate is more strict than its own previous mandate.
"Most people aren't going to read a lot of stories about this, I don't think it's going to make much difference either way, whichever way you go," Deputy Mayor Isaac Paxman said about public reaction to the possible decisions.
Several council members believed that a repeal could come off as a bad move, one that showed they were no longer concerned by the local case numbers. Others opined that a repeal could act as a way to applaud the state for its updated guidelines, while some saw letting the ordinance lapse as a good way to show it is a priority to the council.
"The thing that's obviously very appealing about it expiring is that we don't have the discussion tonight, we don't have to create any more fireworks than necessary," said George Handley, council chair. "I think we can all agree that is extraordinarily appealing."
While there were some concerns discussed about media coverage regarding a decision, council members understood that the messaging they wanted to push along with any decision was crucial.
Other comments revolved around how much overlap there is between the state's guidelines and Provo's ordinance, what confusion could come of letting the ordinance lapse and how the council could respond if the state were to take its guidelines out of place.
Another big concern that came up was the return of students to campuses in Provo and Orem in January after a long holiday break.
“I very much want to be in harmony with the state, I don’t relish the opportunity for confusing messages," Hadley said of the possibility of two ordinances being in place. "I’m gratified by the action by the state because I think it was warranted, but as you have indicated, I think that one of my major concerns is simply as a reactive rather than a proactive ordinance. It’s not clear what January looks like, I think it looks pretty clear what everything looks like up until then. I can imagine a scenario in which the rates go down, I don’t know if it would be sometime after thanksgiving or maybe before if we’re lucky, and we’re back into the medium category, get through the holiday season well enough -- but (then) we’re going to have the return of 70,000 students again in January.”
The option the council spoke about with regards to another spike without state guidelines in the future was another similar ordinance in January, if there is one needed.
This would allow the council to act in a way it feels appropriate if there is no guidance from the state at a later date.
At the end of the work session, the council moved to place a motion to repeal the ordinance on the agenda with a 6-1 vote.
Shannon Ellsworth was the lone council member to vote against putting the repeal on the agenda because she cited that the council established a reasonable deadline and the ordinances from the state and Provo support each other.
The council later voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance, bringing the state's new guidelines in as the only ones in Utah County and Provo.
The council still stressed the importance of public health, the need for broader regulations outside of Provo and the need for communication with the state and other officials.
With the ordinance officially repealed, there still remains public gathering and mask guidelines -- with those listed on the state's website at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels/.