Development creep on the east hillsides of Provo that could affect the natural habitat and surrounding beauty has the Provo Municipal Council considering a critical hillside overlay zone amendment.
Since a debacle over an illegal gravel pit operation two years ago, city leaders have toughened ordinances and residents are campaigning to keep other developers out.
On Thursday, after months of discussion, the council held a town hall meeting on the overlay zone that is intended to add more regulations to zones already established on the hillsides.
The area of concern extends nearly the entire length of the city beginning at the mouth of Provo Canyon and extending past Slate Canyon on the south end of town.
Current focus areas of development concern pockets of undeveloped land on the north end.
“This is a tremendous treasure to our community,” said Council Chairman George Handley. He said his greatest concern was to find a happy balance between keeping the hills safe, beautiful and unharmed, while allowing developers equal rights to develop their land.
“We need more rigorous and clear standards on building in the foothills,” Handley said.
Trying to maintain transparency, Handley said he has lived along the foothills in south Provo and currently lives by the foothills in north Provo.
The hillside lands have a number of owners including the city, the county, the federal government and private owners.
The critical overlay zone does not apply to properties outside of the city boundaries. That is why a newly circulated hillside map shows Provo’s land ownership more like small pieces of a large puzzle.
Development cannot go higher than 4,875 feet because of water access. There is about 845 acres of city land in the proposed boundaries.
Current homes, platted lands and developed land will not be affected by the overlay zone restrictions, according to Brandon Larsen, city planner.
“Public input is desired and we have received a lot of it lately,” Handley said. “There are high emotions surrounding this issue.”
Public outcry has changed much of what is now being proposed in the overlay zone, according to Larsen.
The critical hillside overlay zone is meant to “protect the aesthetics and ecology of Provo‘s foothills and establish prudent development standards,” Larsen said.
The new critical zone addresses everything from homes not being allowed to be developed on ridge lines to provisions for prohibiting leaving utility poles on mounds.
“It strongly encourages clustering (of dwellings) in the foothills rather than spread-out developments,” Larsen said.
Main elements of the CH zone include: Lots must remain 60% natural vegetation, while the other 40% can be "disturbed" (such as putting in lawns).
Larsen said water detention basins will be required to match natural vegetation and not appear to scar the land.
“Streets must follow the natural contours of the hillside,” Larsen said.
Provo resident Kaye Nelson has been a vocal representative for homeowners in the area of concern and said she is pleased with how the city has worked with the residents.
“I commend the city council on how hard they have worked on this,” Nelson said. “This is a great guide for development.”
Some developers like Steve Turley, who owns about 100 acres or about 10% of the land affected, believes that development also can be a tool to better an area.
“Development can be used as a tool to reclaim areas like the Slate Canyon road development to get us out of blight,” Turley said.
Turley hoped the ordinance wouldn’t stifle some of the development that would get rid of blight.
Residents who would like to give their opinion can do so on the Open City Hall link on the city website.
The overlay zone discussion will go before the Provo Planning Commission on Wednesday, and before the council for another public hearing and vote on May 18.