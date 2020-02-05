Provo’s Parks and Recreation Department, the largest department of the city, was the first to start the six-month budgeting process with the Provo Municipal Council on Tuesday.
Scott Henderson, department director, and Doug Robins, assistant director, gave their yearly report on all the department oversees and what they hope to accomplish in the next fiscal year and beyond.
The actual financial requests won’t come until later, but each department has the opportunity to present their plans, needs, wants and goals prior to asking the council for money.
“We (Parks and Recreation) are unique because we are a service selected by residents,” Henderson said. “Quality of life is key in Provo and a part of our success.”
Henderson said that 30,000 residents are using one the department’s managed sites every day. That includes everything from the 2,000 acres of city parks and 33 miles of trails, the recreation center, East Bay Golf Course, Peaks Ice Arena, Covey Center for the Arts and the Provo City Cemetery among others.
“We work on the premise that we believe Provo citizens deserve the best,” Henderson said.
That would include effective use of sites and personnel, as well as being a self-sufficient department, which Henderson says is what makes their department shine and has people from around the country asking how they can fashion a model after Provo.
“Provo Parks and Recreation leads the nation in financial self-sustainability,” Henderson said. “The rec center has 2 million visitors a year.”
To support that statement, Henderson said there has been a lot of work internally over the past few years to take down the subsidies received from city coffers. He reported the following:
The rec center is no longer subsidized, but conversely turns back to the city $500,000 a year. It also holds some for repairs and maintenance.
The Peaks Ice Arena has gone from needing $800,000 in subsidies to being self-sustaining and no longer needs subsidies.
East Bay Golf Course is also self-sustaining and no longer needs subsidies.
The Covey Center for the Arts has gone from $750,000 in subsidies to $335,000 in subsidies. Henderson notes that arts centers of this size nationwide receive an average of $1 million a year in subsidies.
From the original levels of city subsidized to now, there have been total savings of $3.2 million to the general fund.
“We are blessed with a unique geographic location,” said Robins. “Ninety-one percent (in a resident’s survey) rated the city parks as good or in excellent condition. No one rated them in poor condition.”
Looking ahead at capital improvement projects, the department will finish phase 2 of the Provo River Trail build-out. In 2021 the city will complete the unlimited play center at North Park.
There are a number of park projects, and Provo is partnered with Vineyard and Orem in the Wakarwa Way projects totaling more than 1,000 acres of parkland and a connection to the Provo River Trail that will lead all the way to Heber.
A major forthcoming project will be a new regional sports center that can facilitate regional and national tournaments.
The city has been able to acquire 100 acres along the south end of the Lakeview Parkway just east of the Provo Municipal Airport. It will become a regional sports center and will provide 21 fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse and more. It will also facilitate outside entertainment and concerts.
Robins said conceptual drawings have been drafted for the sports park.
“This is just as impactful as the rec center but in different ways,” Robins said.
Henderson said there is a lot of construction at the golf course and ice arena. He asked for patience this year as the council and residents watch the grass grow at the golf course.
The ice arena has already been reserved as an Olympic qualifying site.
Henderson said the theme for the Parks and Recreation department is “Efficiency, innovation, effort and reinvestment incubate success.”
Budget requests will be submitted by all departments by the second council meeting in May with the final fiscal year 2020-2021 budget being voted on by the second council meeting in June. The new fiscal year begins July 1.