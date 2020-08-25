The Provo Municipal Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance mandating the wearing of face masks indoors and outdoors in public areas and at large public gatherings. The voting was unanimous.
The council held its second special public meeting on Tuesday to determine if a mask-wearing mandate for the city would be put in place. The second meeting was the ticket.
And that is what violators of indoor gatherings of more than 50 with or without masks will get – a citation with a fee of $500.
However, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi waited until after the council vote to say she plans to veto the mandate.
“I favor staying on the path we have been on until now,” Kaufusi said. “I respectfully announce my intent to veto this law.”
With Kaufusi saying she intends to veto the ordinance, the process now is for the ordinance to go from draft form to legal form. The draft will be delivered to Kaufusi in the next few days and she has 15 days to veto it. At that point it then will return to the council. With all seven members in favor, it appears they will override her veto.
Getting to the final vote on Tuesday included a series of debates, amendments and clarifications. For more than an hour the council changed and manipulated the ordinance draft introducing at least three or four motions including a sunset on the ordinance for the second council meeting in October, with the ability of a renewal.
The ordinance also says that face masks must be worn indoors and outdoors in areas accessible to the public. Businesses must post that patrons must wear face masks at the door.
The face mask must cover the nose and mouth at all times.
It also will be unlawful to organize an inside event with more than 50 people with or without face masks. Outdoor gatherings of 25 or more must wear face masks even with social distancing options. This would include family gatherings in a public park.
A large indoor dance held recently at a warehouse area located at about 300 South and University Avenue is the catalyst for the concerns over large unmasked indoor gatherings.
The council set aside 15 minutes for public input on the issue.
Kevin McCloskey, the owner of the new Provo River Blades ice hockey team, said he was against the mandate. He had just put $200,000 into his new business and is concerned his business could go under before it gets started with large gathering mandates.
Resident Aaron Davidson told the council they were talking about limiting individual freedoms, and referred to it as communism.
Two Brigham Young University students called in, one wanted a mandate because she wants to stay at school, the other student was against mandating face masks.
Basically, the council took the approved resolution from Thursday’s emergency meeting, did a few tweaks to it and turned it into an ordinance, with citations and fines affixed to the ordinance mandates.
Council chair George Handley was hoping to have something on the code books before university students returned to the area.
UVU began classes earlier this week, and BYU is scheduled to begin on Monday.
Last week’s resolution emphasized the need for residents to wear face masks, but fell short of mandating they be worn.
In an unofficial survey conducted during a two-day period on Open City Hall prior to Thursday’s meeting, more than 2,600 residents responded, with about 60% voting in favor of a mask mandate. Since Thursday, more than 1,480 members of the public gave registered responses.
According to Karen Tapahe, spokesperson for the council, the majority were in favor of a mandate.
“We received 4,369 responses on our Open City Hall (OCH) survey regarding masks,” Tapahe said. “Of those, 1,481 were from registered participants. Participants who don’t register on OCH could potentially take the survey multiple times in an attempt to sway the results. Given 2 minutes per person in public comment at a council meeting, this would equate to 145.6 hours of comments.”
Some of the data gathered included the following:
- Of those who took the survey, 78% live in Provo, 50% work in Provo and 72% shop in Provo.
- 68% say they always/almost always wear a mask, 18% only if it is required, and 11% do not wear one.
- More people believe wearing a mask protects others (75%) than believe it protects the wearer (62%), while 18% believe a mask offers no protection from exposure to the virus and 20% believe the mask is harmful to the wearer.
- 60% are more likely and 24% are less likely to patronize a business with a mask mandate.
- 66% support or strongly support a mask mandate, while 32% oppose or strongly oppose. Out of those indicating they live in Provo, 73% support and 25% oppose a mandate.
- 63% indicated it was an appropriate use of government power, with 33% indicating it was an overreach.
72% agreed that they have a responsibility to wear a mask in public, while 26% disagreed.
- 69% felt the mask mandate would have at least some impact on the spread of COVID-19, while 27% felt it would have little to no impact.
- Very little support for any kind of criminal enforcement. Education and verbal warning were supported by more than half of the participants.
- 74% of those indicating they live in Provo said that a mandate should still be implemented even without enforcement.