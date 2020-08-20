During an emergency meeting Thursday, the Provo Municipal Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution encouraging face mask use and setting the table for a possible mandate.
The emergency meeting was called after council members and the administration had different ideas on how to handle the expected influx of people in the area as Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University students return to school.
UVU begins classes Monday, and BYU begins on Aug. 31.
“We’re not as well prepared as we should be for the return of college students,” Council Chair George Handley said Tuesday. “Our population is going to significantly change in the next two weeks.”
The resolution emphasizes the need for residents to wear face masks but falls short of mandating masks be worn.
In part, the resolution states, “We call upon all persons who live, work, study, shop, or play in Provo City to accept personal responsibility to each do our part to follow public health guidelines to the best of their abilities and within reason.”
The resolution requires the wearing of face masks in any public buildings and at public events where social distancing is not reasonable, possible or prudent. It also asks residents to wear masks at any indoor gatherings with over 50 people, regardless of whether social distancing can be observed.
The resolution would require the posting of signage at all entrances and exits to public spaces, public buildings and businesses requiring the wearing of face masks where social distancing is not reasonable, possible or prudent.
“We urge everyone, except those who for medical or mental health reasons cannot or should not, to wear masks in public for the benefit of others, which we believe to be a moral and community health imperative for all of us at this critical time and be respectful of those persons whose opinions and health issues are different than your own on these public health measures,” according to the resolution.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth supported the resolution but felt there needs to be more teeth in any potential ordinance.
Residents who phoned in to the remote meeting had mixed responses for and against mandating masks.
In an unofficial survey conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, to which more than 2,600 residents responded, about 60% were in favor of a mask mandate. Handley said the goal is to get to about 80% compliance in wearing masks. At present Provo residents are at about 65%.
Some callers were concerned about the slippery slope of government overreach, voicing great concern about the influx of students coming to the area and the potential increase in outbreaks if there is not a more stringent regulation for the community.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi read a statement before the council began their discussion on a resolution or mandate.
“With the exception of a few of you on this city council, I can honestly say that none of the above partners has asked me to issue a mask mandate of any kind — not the county health department, not a university, not a legislator (again except you),” Kaufusi said.
Handley said a joint effort between BYU, UVU, and Provo and Orem is important, and the community should support the schools in a press against actions that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
Residents expected the emergency meeting to bring all keys players together to agree on how to proceed, including the Utah County Health Department. However, there was no representation from the Utah County Health Department, the universities or the city of Orem at the meeting.
Part of the discussion, sparked by BYU Environmental Science Professor Ben Abbott, focused on the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak in Provo.
Abbott was invited to speak to the council on findings from a team analysis he participated in at BYU. The analysis involved over 300 studies on the effectiveness of wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Abbott told the council wearing face masks only had an impact on the community if a majority of residents are participating in the precautions.
Using real data, Abbott said schools should only reopen when there are about 20 cases per 1 million people per day.
“We’re at about five times that rate in Utah County,” Abbott said.
Other callers agreed with the resolution with one caller saying, “Wearing a mask gives us greater freedom to move forward.” Another caller said he was not in favor of a mandate.
“I go to the rec center, and I don’t wear a mask,” he said. “A mandate will cause a divisive tone with people.”
One caller said, “We should just listen to the science.”
Handley said the earlier we intervene the better but he apologized for already being too late.
Discussion on an ordinance that would put the “teeth” in dealing with mask wearing and social distancing was tabled until Tuesday for more vetting.