After months of discussion, amending and deleting, the Provo Municipal Council unanimously approved an amended Transportation Master Plan on Tuesday.
The transportation plan was presented with changes called Amendment A.
According to Shane Winters, city engineer, there are two specific areas of focus: the 820/800 North corridor, and other mobility throughout the city.
Winters did take a moment to give kudos to the Bicycle Master Plan that has had a lot of work done on it, specifically how it will work with mobility on streets and corridors throughout the city.
"The Bicycle Master Plan will help guide the city along various corridors," Winters said.
Winters proposed an extra section to the plan that identifies additional studies the council asked for in these two focus areas.
Within those two areas there are four specific studies Winters said the staff could and should do before the next update required in five years.
Those studies include:
Where the new freeway interchange will be placed between Provo’s Center Street and Orem’s University Parkway.
Include studying modeling of 600 South going west on connectivity and the travel demand.
Plan a 2230 North corridor study.
Look at future details on what the city wants from 820 North.
There also is an ongoing discussion between residents in the Oak Hills neighborhood on whether a connector road will encourage more traffic. The neighborhood is split 50/50 and needs to come to a consensus about the road before the city can move forward.
“We are hoping to reach a consensus so they can move forward in widening the street,” Winters said.
Provo city staff has been working for nearly two years on a complete rewrite of the 153-page transportation master plan of the city. While most of the plan is sitting well with residents, it is the potential east/west corridors that might connect to Interstate 15 that has residents on edge.
The two cross sections having generated the greatest concern are along 2230 North, and along 820/800 North. Discussion on the 820 corridor has been had since 2001, at least between University Avenue and 500 West. Discussions considering going further west started in 2014.
Winters said the most important thing residents should know is that the bridge at 900 West on 820 is nearing failure and as part of a first phase will need to be replaced within the next five years.
The bridge replacement can happen while studies and research continues on the rest of the potential widening of 820 North and connecting to an I-15 interchange.
The 2230 North corridor discussion has been looked at since 1990, according to staff.
Previous councils have adopted by resolution a capital facilities plan, according to staff.
Robert Mills, city planner, noted the transportation master plan must be updated every five years.
Staff members believe they have done their due diligence in making the residents aware of the transportation master plan. There have been three open houses, nine meetings with the Transportation Mobility and Advisory Committee, five meetings with the planning commission and four with the city council.