During the last regular Municipal City County meeting, Provo leaders were presented with the yearly Popular Annual Finance Report, more commonly known as the PAFR.
It covers the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
“It is the best source of information about the city’s financial health,” said Councilman George Handley in his weekly council letter.
“Although the report doesn’t cover the longer-term effects of the pandemic on our economy that continue, it does appear that the financial hit on the city was not as dire as we had feared,” Handley added.
With that positive report, Handley said the administration would begin hiring for a number of positions that had been left open until the city had a clearer financial picture.
“The purpose of the PAFR is to illustrate the City’s financial information in a clear, concise manner, giving all readers, both financial and non-financial, the understanding of where revenue comes from and where dollars are being spent,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi in her mayor’s report attached to the PAFR. “Most importantly, it is essential that our citizens understand the key services that the city provides to make Provo a safer and more enjoyable place in which to work, live and play.”
The PAFR summarizes the financial activities of the city. It is drawn from the more detailed Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, or CAFR.
The CAFR includes financial statements that were prepared in conformance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and audited by HBME, LLC, an independent auditing firm, according to Kaufusi.
“The 2020 CAFR has received an unmodified (clean) opinion. The numbers contained within the CAFR were acquired by applying the basis of accounting principles as prescribed by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB),” Kaufusi said. “Although the numbers used in the PAFR come from an audited source, we have presented them in a condensed, easy-to-understand, non-GAAP format.”
Citizens who wish to review audited GAAP basis financial statements can refer to the City of Provo’s CAFR, which is available from the Finance Department or on the City of Provo’s website at https://www.provo.org/departments/finance/finacialreports. That also includes the PAFR.
“As a municipality, we want to continue to be transparent with and accountable for the city’s financial information,” Kaufusi said. “We anticipate that after reading the PAFR, community members will be reassured that public dollars are being used to build a better, safer and stronger Provo.”
The administration welcomes any input, questions and comments residents may have regarding this report. Contact the Finance Division at (801) 852-6505.
Provo’s economy continues to outperform the national economy, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Provo’s unemployment rate averaging 3.3% for the fiscal year compared to the United States average unemployment rate of 6% (jobs.utah.gov). The city closely monitors the current economic environment and plans and budgets for the future accordingly, the Administrative Services department reports.
The PAFR shows that Provo’s governmental activities increased $28.4 million in total net position, which represents an 8.15% increase from the prior year’s net position.
The city’s business-type activities increased $31.12 million in total net position, which represents a 10.4% increase from the prior year’s net position.
Business-type activities or revenue-generating activities include the golf course, water, wastewater, energy, airport, utility transportation, sanitation, storm drain and the ice sheet.
“A major contributor to the increase in net position for both governmental activities and business-type activities is operating grants, capital grants and other contributions. The city, as a whole, increased total net position by $59.5 million, which is a 9.19% increase from the prior year.
The full Statement of Net Position can be located in the CAFR online.
As of Jan. 1, administrative departments have begun preparing their budget requests for fiscal year 2021-2022. The new fiscal year begins July 1.