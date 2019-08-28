Within the next week, firefighters and fire engines with Provo Fire Station 2 will be moving to a temporary location north of the city while the old station is completely demolished and rebuilt.
Even though there is still no furniture inside the temporary fire station, Provo Fire Capt. Dean York joked the structure isn't much of a downgrade from the old station.
"As far as need goes, that station was well past its expiration date," he said.
The Provo Fire Station 2 was converted from a house to a fire station more than 60 years ago, he said. The building has had trouble with mold and the roof has been fixed at least twice in the past eight years.
Even the fire apparatus and equipment will barely fit through the doors of the old station.
An earthquake would likely level the entire building, he explained, along with Provo City Hall and the police and fire headquarters located there.
"Most of our fire stations are not built to earthquake codes," York said. "There’s a basement (at headquarters) that technically if they have an earthquake, the fire apparatus would be underneath rubble and down underneath the ground."
Using money from the $70 million bond passed last year, city officials plan to rebuild Provo City Hall along with Provo Fire Station 2 and 21. Currently, there is no official start date for construction on city hall.
During the construction at Station 2, at least four firefighters will always be on duty at the temporary structure along 3900 N. Canyon Road in Provo.
The heavy duty tent-like structure has a 20-year lifespan and can withstand a hurricane, York reported. Fire apparatus will be housed in the tent area and living quarters for firefighters is located inside an adjoining trailer.
The area is someday going to be used as a city park but for eight to 10 months will serve as the fire station while the new station is built and expanded along 2737 N. Canyon Road.
"It shouldn’t drastically change our response times," York said.
Provo Fire and Rescue currently has 80 firefighters serving at five different stations scattered around the city and near the airport. Firefighters sleep, eat and respond to calls for 48 hours before taking four days off.