The long winter is over and runners are preparing for the 14th Annual Run13 Provo Half Marathon and Farmers Market in downtown Provo.
After being suspended for a year due to COVID-19, the two events are coming back and celebrating with a new partnership, according to Dennis Thorn, organizing chairman.
The Market
The organizations are now called the Provo Runners Celebration and Market. The two-day event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Center Street and University Avenue.
“The community is invited to come join the festivities that will include an open air market, games and activities for youth, including bounce houses and more,” Thorn said.
The market will host artisans and food vendors from across Utah Valley.
On Friday, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, former Governor Gary Herbert, other officials, and supporters of Run13 will be publicly recognized and thanked for making possible the 14th year of the running of Provo City Run13 Half Marathon on Saturday, according to Thorn.
Half Marathon
This officially authorized course is a Boston Marathon qualifier that was unfortunately canceled last year because of pandemic quarantine restrictions.
“Recently various governmental permits were issued which allow for the resumption of this weekend’s race – the first in-person run as opposed to a virtual race in Utah Valley since COVID started,” Thorn said.
This year’s half marathon is presented by Smile Center of Utah and begins at 7 a.m. in South Fork Park in Provo Canyon and finishes in downtown Provo, at University Avenue and Center Street.
“This point-to-point race starts in the mountains above the city on South Fork Road where it heads west and south toward downtown Provo,” according to Thorn. “Runners will stay on the Provo River Parkway for much of the first half of the race, paralleling Provo Canyon Road as it descends from the mountains into the city.”
Runners leave the Provo River Parkway just after mile 8 and head onto University Avenue, which takes them into the race finish at the intersection with Center Street, Thorn added.
Children’s Race
Children, in grades K-6, are invited to come be a part of the Provo City Children’s Marathon at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Provo.
Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. At roughly 6:50 p.m. the kids will be lined up at their start line. At 7 p.m. the race will begin. All young speedsters will race from Center Street to 300 East and return.
For more information, visit http://www.run13.com or http://www.provofarmersmarket.com.