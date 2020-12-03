The city of Provo is updating its general plan, and city leaders are hoping residents will help provide needed information and ideas for that update.
The general plan is a state-mandated document that serves as a guiding document for growth and development over the next 10-20 years in the city.
A special virtual open house will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Residents who wish to participate must register prior to the meeting at http://provogeneralplan.com.
“Public participation and input are a critical part of land use planning,” Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “Greater citizen involvement makes your voice a valued and necessary guide for our decisions.”
The city, in partnership with Design Workshop, will host the open house to gather feedback.
Provo City has consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing cities in Utah, which has brought significant growth and change. However, the existing general plan was last revised in 2009 and is cumbersome to use, city spokesperson Nicole Martin said.
This update will provide a clean, user-friendly framework to address goals and priorities that align with today’s reality as well as aspirations for the future.
The intent of this meeting is to share some background on general plans, listen to the community’s values for how Provo might better direct change, and understand which plan elements are important to guide future growth in Provo.
“This major update to the General Plan is the most significant planning effort the city can take in guiding the future of Provo,” said Robert Mills, long-range planning supervisor. “The decision of the Mayor and Municipal Council to allocate funds for a major update to the city’s general plan shows they are committed to the current and future viability of the city. This is an exciting process and I hope all Provo residents will get involved.”
The city selected Design Workshop to lead the General Plan Update project in September of 2020. This is the first of two open houses scheduled to be held in preparation of the project.
Robert Mills can be reached at rmills@provo.org for more information.