Utah Valley Hospital is preparing to stay on top of Utah Valley’s newest trend.
As more people zip through Provo and Orem on rentable electronic scooters, the hospital is beginning to track injuries related to the devices.
“We can learn from other people’s experiences that when this gets rolled out, there will be a significant number of predictable injuries,” said Adam Phillips, a physician assistant on the trauma team for Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
With no training required, riders who rarely wear helmets and e-scooters that can reach speeds nearing 20 mph, the hospital realized it’s inevitable that falls and crashes will occur.
Utah Valley Hospital has seen one patient who came in with an injury due to riding an e-scooter. Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem has not seen any e-scooter-related injuries in the month since the scooters launched in the city.
A review of medical records from the fall of 2019 in Austin, Texas, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that rentable, dockless e-scooters had an injury rate of 14.3 per 100,000 trips. Of those injured, 47% had a head injury, 27% had an upper extremity fracture and 12% had a lower extremity fracture. Less than 1% of the injured riders had been wearing a helmet.
Of those injured, half had severe injuries, half said surface conditions like a pothole or a crack in the street may have contributed to their injury, 52% of the incidents occurred in the street and 29% were first-time riders. About 18% of the crashes involved motor vehicles.
Phillips said the hospital can expect a percentage of head injuries they see to be significant or life-threatening.
What makes e-scooter injuries and crashes different from other vehicles like a bicycle, he said, is the potential speed the e-scooters can reach. He said the hospital can expect some injuries to come from pedestrians who are hit by someone riding a scooter.
Even with tracking, he said that the hospital won’t know the full extent of what injuries might occur. He said that patients will probably visit their primary care doctor, an InstaCare facility or will not seek treatment for injuries such as a concussion or a broken wrist.
“Whatever we collect volume-wise is going to be a small slice of the actual pie of the injuries,” Phillips said.
Other details, like if someone was using the scooter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, might not be disclosed by a patient to a medical professional.
While a rider cannot get a DUI by riding an e-scooter while intoxicated, it is not recommended.
“If you have any level of intoxication, generally you don’t have the greatest balance, so riding a scooter would not be suggested,” said Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department.
Provo police have five documented incidents involving scooters since Spin launched this summer. One involved an e-scooter and a motor vehicle, one was a female who crashed on an e-scooter, one was a medical call after someone fell off one, one was a report of several children riding e-scooters in the road and one was a person who called police to complain about the devices.
“This is a pretty good track record considering we’d only had one incident involving a scooter and a motor vehicle,” King said.
King said there have not been any reports of e-scooters colliding with pedestrians.
The police support the rentable Spin e-scooters, but King urges people to be aware that the scooters can’t be driven on sidewalks under Provo law. She said riders should use bike lanes or be as close to the right side of the road as possible.
“We want everyone to enjoy them, but please be safe,” King said. “We don’t want anyone to be hurt.”
There have been more than 48,000 rides on the rentable Spin scooters in Provo from when the scooters launched in early August to Sept. 25, according to Austin Taylor, the city’s parking and sustainability coordinator.
Taylor said the city has seen problems with riders driving the e-scooters on sidewalks and those who have improperly parked the scooters. Taylor said the app reminds riders to not drive on sidewalks. Stickers on the devices serve as a reminder, as well.
But most people who drive the scooters in Provo don’t realize it’s illegal to drive them on the sidewalks in the city. Taylor said the city surveyed more than 1,000 people and found that 65% of those who answered said they didn’t know they were allowed to drive e-scooters on sidewalks.
Spin requires users to take a picture of their parking job and send it into the app. If the scooters block sidewalks or otherwise are parked improperly, the app can send them a notification or, if it’s a repeat issue, can ban the user in the app. The Spins e-scooters are placed every morning at strategic locations around the city and are set up to not block sidewalks. Taylor said the city has also painted scooter parking symbols in high-usage areas.
The city plans to release a video answering questions about the e-scooters and reminding people that those under the age of 8 can’t legally to ride an e-scooter, that Spin’s policy is that riders must be at least 18 years old and that city code prohibits e-scooters on sidewalks.
Taylor points to the city survey, which found that 30% of those who answered said they’d have driven a car if they hadn’t ridden an e-scooter. Taylor said that equates to about 16,000 car trips.
“People who aren’t riding them, they still benefit from less traffic on the road and less air pollution,” he said.