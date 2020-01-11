A notice from the Provo City Housing Authority of plans to construct a new building left tenants in a Provo apartment complex concerned about the future.
For the 250 senior citizens living at the Valley Villa Senior Apartments in Provo, the notice created fears the changes would mean losing their current residence.
The notice stated that the Provo City Housing Authority, or PCHA, has plans to construct a new building for tenants and announced a meeting to be held Jan. 22 in the Valley Villa community room to provide information and answer questions about the conversion of public housing properties to Housing Choice Voucher assistance.
The memo given to residents said, “Our plan for Valley Villa would be to build a new building on the current site ... We will make every effort to minimize the disruption and relocation. We expect this project to take 2-3 years.”
Tim Torkildson, one of the concerned tenants, said in an email that tenants are all on very limited incomes and many in declining health with limited mobility. He says it would create challenges if there was not a transition plan in place.
“I only speak for myself, but I find this sudden general notice, with absolutely no details, to be terrifying,” Torkildson said.
Pam Liston, resident programs coordinator with the Provo City Housing Authority, said that no one would be displaced.
Currently, Valley Villa apartments are considered public housing. While plans are not finalized, PCHA anticipates using Housing Choice Vouchers in the near future to allow tenants to continue living at their current addresses.
“HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) is getting rid of public housing,” Liston said.
Public housing, as defined by the HUD Affordable Housing Guide, are low-rent housing units “owned and administered by a local housing authority. The tenant must apply at that authority. The program is available to families, elderly and qualified singles whose income is below certain limits.”
According to the PCHA, “The Housing Choice Voucher Program (formerly known as Section 8) provides low-income families, elderly and disabled individuals an opportunity to afford quality housing in the private rental market. The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) provides monthly rental assistance payments to private landlords on behalf of low-income households who have been determined eligible by the Housing Authority.”
Households earning less than 50% of the Area Median Income, or AMI, will income-qualify for the HCV program. Participants pay 30% of their gross adjusted income for rent, directly to their landlord, and the Housing Authority pays the balance of the rent to the landlord.
The PCHA administers 883 Housing Choice Vouchers.
If accepted into the public housing program, individuals will pay 30% of their adjusted income after allowances for minors and other factors. They also have to recertify their income annually. The units can be in an apartment complex or scattered sites such as single family homes.
Liston said the Provo Housing Authority will be transitioning away from HUD’s public housing model and working on how their housing units are managed and operated. She said those renting now will be paying the same rent and that while building demolition is expected to take two to three years, it could be as many as six years down the road at Valley Villa.
To alleviate any fear, the Housing Authority will provide tenants with a new notice clarifying the information and giving a reminder of the meeting time.
According to Torkildson, about a dozen residents at Valley Villa met Thursday evening to discuss the situation. He said while they were talking, representatives from Provo City Housing Authority showed up.
“They were anxious to reassure us that no one would be forced out of their apartment without the option of another place to go,” Torkildson said in an email.
He said the residents were told it was not an “official” visit and that what was said was not an “official statement.”
“They just wanted to say that we would be better off after the new building was finished and we would have first call to move back in,” Torkildson said.
PCHA and HUD will hold three meetings: a 2 p.m. meeting at Mountain View Apartments and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. meetings at Valley Vista Apartments all on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Until then, Liston said they are working on the paperwork and a plan for how the transition from HUD’s public housing program will look and how a tenant voucher will be implemented.