Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.