Of all the things needed in today’s world, according Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, kindness is one of the most important.
To bring that idea home to Provo’s community, the city administration launched it’s new Kindness Initiative on Wednesday. The initiative is intended to help create a “culture of kindness” throughout the city.
Through the newly-established Provo Kindness Initiative, city officials are hoping residents will expand their definition of kindness beyond single acts and into a culture that helps the community connect better as friends, neighbors and even strangers.
City officials have created measures to help meet that objective, including the introduction of a new website and the development of a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram.
“The timing of the Provo Kindness Initiative could not be more important as studies report increasing depression rates with one-in-three adults in the U.S. reporting symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic,” city spokesperson Nicole Martin said.
In comparison, from January to June 2019, more than one in ten (11%) adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder.
“Kindness matters now more than ever,” Kaufusi said. “We dedicated Fire Station 22 on Sept. 11 with a Patriots Day remembrance for those we lost. During that tribute, I was reminded of the unity we felt as a nation after that horrible day and saddened in contrast by the national and local division we feel today. What we learned then and can replicate now is that kindness has the power to unite communities.”
George Handley, Municipal Council Chairman and member of the Kindness Committee, joins Kaufusi in seeking a community that sees kindness as an important part of its culture.
“Across the country, the culture of civility and respect is eroding,” Handley said. “We are losing our sense of connection and obligation to the well-being of others, especially those whose views and life experiences are most different from our own. It doesn’t have to happen here.”
Handley added, “I am a strong believer in the value of diverse opinions and of seeking out and listening to a wide range of opinions on an issue so that I can be more informed and make better decisions. We need each other to be better together.”
Jennifer Partridge — a parent, member of the Provo School Board and one of the founding Provo Kindness Committee members — saw the success of Kindness Clubs within the Provo School District since launching in 2014 and felt it was important to follow the example of kids.
“The idea is to build community through stories,” Partridge said. “We want to share stories that a wide variety of Provo residents can help their community to understand that we have more in common with one another than the perceived labels that we allow to divide us. We hope to overcome stereotypes and labels and help everyone recognize that we’re all on the same team.”
The original idea began in 2014, when a concerned parent approached the Provo City School District after recognizing that many students are either bullied or are left out each day at school.
“Even good kids who are ‘raised better’ will act unkindly when they get in a group mentality, unless the culture helps them think differently,” Partridge said. “Their goal was to teach our children to lift one another. So together, the district and PTA brought in the Rachel’s Challenge program. After being inspired at an assembly, each school focused on creating a ‘chain reaction of kindness and compassion’ for the rest of the school year.”
After noticing someone else doing something kind, students would write each kind act on a paper chain. The schools came together at the end of the year at a Kindness Rally to celebrate the thousands of kind acts that they did throughout the year.
Since then, each school in the Provo School District has developed a Kindness Club. Club members meet together regularly with three main goals: to help the school focus on being more kind; to reach out through frequent, individual acts of kindness; and to support personal development.
The city-wide Kindness Committee was then formed in 2019.
“With Mayor Kaufusi’s support, we formed a committee that includes a city council member, several members of the school district’s kindness committee, and a variety of citizens from around the city,” Partridge said.
Kaufusi said: “By focusing on the overwhelming good in our community, we are hopeful it becomes an online refuge for those of us who need a shot of positivity from time to time. And honestly, who doesn’t during this uncertain and contentious time?”
Partridge said the goal is to create community conversations about kindness and the many topics that fall under the “kindness umbrella.”
The city will have social media posts sharing community kindness stories every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on their website and through the city community news. City officials hope to have discussions with many residents on a variety of topics under the umbrella.
For more information, residents can visit http://provokindness.org.