If you had plans to workout at the Provo Rec Center Monday, make different plans, the doors will be closed due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Provo leaders spent Saturday in the city’s emergency operations center organizing plans for responding to COVID-19.
Effective Monday and for the two weeks following as designated by Gov. Gary Herbert, the following Provo city facilities will be closed: Rec Center, Senior Center (including all programming, with the exception of lunch meal service and Meals on Wheels delivery), Library, Peaks Ice Arena, East Bay Golf Couse, Provo Shooting Park and the Covey Center for the Arts.
“Wow, what a week,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, in a video broadcast through the city’s Facebook page Saturday.
“These are uncertain times in our community,” Kaufusi added. “We’ll get through it together.”
In discussing what Provo has put in place Kaufusi announced a Four Step Community Safety Plan that includes the following themes: coordinate, communicate, mitigate and encourage calm preparedness.
Kaufusi said the city will continue to communicate with the Utah County Health Department, Center for Disease Control and other agencies.
Residents can also get information at a new website, covid.provo.org.
As of Saturday the Utah County Health Department said there were not reported cases of COVID-19 in the county.
In reference to closures concerning the Parks and Recreation department, Kaufusi said, “All Provo Parks and Recreation Department facilities will be closed and all adult and youth sports and community classes suspended; outdoor parks and trails will be open for short-term family use, but no Provo Parks and Recreation group activities will be scheduled.”
Staff will continue to work on keeping needed paper work and programs ready for when the city facilities reopen.
“Provo Parks and Recreation staff will be working on membership extensions and on program rescheduling or refunds,” Kaufusi said.
Residents should also be aware that all private or special events at Provo facilities are suspended, according to Kaufusi.
To help residents the 311 Call Center will be fully staffed and able to take 100 calls per hour, according to Kaufusi. The help line can be reached by calling (801) 851-HELP. It will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library will provide some digital resources that are available online at http://provolibrary.com.
Library staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday to answer questions by phone at (801) 852-6661 and will answer questions through the online chat service at http://provolibrary.com.
Kaufusi said public safety personnel will continue serving, but first responders are taking precautions when responding.
“Fire stations are closed for tours and public visits and ride-alongs are temporarily restricted,” Kaufusi said.
Residents who call 911 or the non-emergency number, (801) 852-6210, will be asked some added preliminary questions to aid dispatchers in assessing the exposure risk for the responding personnel.
These closures will be in effect until March 30. The city will continue to evaluate the situation to see if the closure date needs to be extended, Kaufusi said.