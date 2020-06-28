Nearly every child who has used a library has a story about an overdue book with fees.
That is why Gene Nelson, director of the Provo Library is getting rid of them.
Starting July 1, the Provo City Library is closing the book on the long-held practice of charging fines on late books and materials for children. Teens and adult books are not part of the deal. They will still be charged late fees.
“We care deeply about our kids,” Nelson said. “It’s critical for them to keep reading.”
Nelson said he has been thinking about this move for quite some time; nearly three years.
“Every librarian who has worked in a Children’s Department has heard some variation of this conversation between a parent and child: ‘I’m sorry, we just can’t check out books today; we can’t afford the late fees.’ It breaks your heart to hear that a child’s access to library books is a financial decision. That’s not what we’re about,” Nelson said.
According to Joella Peterson Bagshaw, Children’s Services Manager, the motivation behind lifting fines on late materials is simple: get books in the hands of Provo’s children.
“In going fine-free for children’s materials we are making materials more accessible for our youngest library patrons,” Bagshaw said. “We are helping families who have tight budgets and limited free time know that they are valued. We want children to have every opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.”
Nelson said the library board decided it was time to eliminate the children’s fees but that does come with a cost.
“Our best estimate is the library will be losing about $45,000 to $50,000 a year,” Nelson said. “The impact will be hard the first year but stabilize after that.”
Nelson added, “We can’t attach a cost for children to be excited to read.”
As a father of six kids, Nelson says he knows personally that sometimes things go missing.
“They disappear under a couch, under a bed, in a toy box,” Nelson said. “We don’t ever want a late fee to be the reason that a child can’t check out books.”
Going fine-free doesn’t mean it’s a complete free-for-all, according to Erika Hill, community relations coordinator.
“People are still responsible for returning books, and if a book is out for too long we will assume it’s lost,” Hill said.
Patrons will still be charged for lost or damaged materials. However, if a lost item is returned then those fees will be waived.
Nelson wants to make it perfectly clear that this change only applies to materials in the children’s collection; adult and teen materials, along with specialty items like telescopes, board games and cameras will still have fines if they are returned late.
To help patrons avoid late fees on those materials, the library has also introduced an automatic renewal policy. As long no other patrons have requested an item, it will be automatically renewed up to two times to avoid late fees.
Nelson says that means a child could have the book for up to nine weeks.
Though there will be a financial impact for the library, Nelson notes that the benefits to the community outweigh the revenue loss.
“Across the nation, we’ve seen that when fines go down, circulation goes up,” Nelson said. “When we eliminate fines on the children’s collection, we gain more than we lose.”
Nelson acknowledge that Provo has a very educated population with a lot of young families. He is very excited to this new policy to start.
While there are many programs that the library is still having to do remotely, the building is opening to check out books and other items.
The Provo Library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There are special hours from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for at-risk residents and senior citizens.
For information about the children’s book fees call the children’s department at 801-852-6682.