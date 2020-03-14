On Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council received a courtesy report on how the Provo City Library at Academy Square is doing.
It was a budget report of sorts, although the council does not fund it.
“The library is a strange, different entity,” said Gene Nelson, library director. “We are a different breed when it comes to budget.”
Nelson said the Provo library is even run differently that most cities the size of Provo.
“We would have a couple of branches in other cities, but I don’t think we’ll ever have them,” Nelson said.
Nelson did announce that the library board had just completed a strategy plan for 2020 through 2024. It is required by the state library system to do a plan every four years.
Nelson said they learned a few important things from that planning.
“We need to beef up outreach programs,” Nelson said. “It will be our major thrust over the next few years.”
Nelson told the council that library budgets do not rely on the city coffers.
“Our dollars are different,” Nelson said. “There is no money taken from the general fund. We stand on our own as far as revenues.”
He noted that about 79% of the library money comes from property taxes.
“All of the rest of our dollars are earned,” Nelson said. “We have a mill levy that was raised 22 years ago.”
The library receives about $130 a year from property taxes on homes that cost an average of $250,000, Nelson said.
The breakdown on income for the library includes: the property tax; ballroom rental, 4%; library fees, 4%; vehicle taxes, 6%; from interest 1% and from other sources.
“It costs a lot to run the Library at Academy Square,” Nelson told the council. He said he had been accused of being very frugal.
“Our 20 year-old carpet was replaced two years ago,” Nelson said.
When the Provo City Library at Academy Square was being built out and restored, they received $1 million and let that grow to $2 million. Nelson said they now use the interest from that money as a legacy endowment fund.
“That is why we haven’t raised the mill levy,” he said. “Most of my colleagues in the state would love to have that fund.”
Nelson said the library budget is split 61% for personnel, 11% for circulation and 28% for operations.
The library has 95 staff members with 22 of those employees being full-time.
In talking about the building itself, Nelson said there are a lot of gathering spaces in the library for studying, they have the popular large ballroom and a special smart room that is set up with technology and whiteboards for meetings.
The library hosts about 1,400 meetings a year including nonprofit groups and Boy Scouts of America meetings.
Nelson said they have Monday night cultural presentations and a robust calendar of programs.
“We have 24 story times a week,” Nelson said. “We just had a fairy tale tea.”
Nelson also told the council the library would soon be launching a new app for iPhone and Android.