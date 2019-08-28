Discussion on building a new, larger terminal at the Provo Municipal Airport has been rapidly churning since the Legislature agreed in March to opt in on financing.
On Tuesday, the Municipal Council discussed options for two short-term loans — one from city funding and one from state funds — to keep contractors working on westside sewer connections and road projects.
If the loans don't come through, the other choice is a six-month gap in construction work and the need to bid the project out again for a developer or contractor. This will move the start dates on the infrastructure, including sewer lines, for the terminal.
“This is a priority adjustment,” said Dave Decker, public works director. “The 2020-2021 fiscal year was when it was funded. We have a contractor available to advance the project six months. It would start in late November. We are seeking permission to keep the contractor going.”
According to Decker, retaining the contractor would require a $4 million loan. The wastewater utility fees would pay back the loan.
The state loan would be paid through the Utah Department of Transportation worth $4 million, with 2.85% interest equaling an additional $77,856.
The second loan would be used to build out parking and a loop road. The first payment on the loan would not be until December 2022. The terminal buildout project is expected to be completed by December 2021. In the meantime, Decker said they would look for other funding sources to help pay back the state-funded loans.
John Borget, director of administrative services, said the city is meeting all of the state regulations for both loans.
Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration agreed to provide a $9 million grant if the city could get all the involved players on board. That has happened. With legislative help and the county commissioners full support of the terminal, the process was smooth and went through committee to a vote without issue in early spring.
As of May, there were still environmental studies to be completed. The laying of infrastructure could begin on the first phase of the terminal by fall, according to Steven Gleason, airport manager.
There will be four gates initially, with a central TSA Precheck screening area, a more convenient baggage claim process and offices for onsite police.
Gleason said he is also requiring the project to have at least one jet way or jet bridge to the plane budgeted, rather than making passengers walk on the tarmac. He is hoping for more.
Eventually, as demand comes, the terminal is planned to expand to 10 gates.
The council will bring the issue for a vote on a resolution supporting the loans at the Sept. 10 meeting.