A Provo man is in custody after two juveniles told police he took their phones with threat of deadly force.
Officials responded to reports of an assault in Provo on Tuesday, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. When officers arrived, they made contact with two juvenile complainants.
The juveniles told police a man, identified as 37-year-old Steve Morales, had forcefully taken their cellphones from them.
The pair told authorities they had entered the property next to Morales’ residence when the man exited his home and approached them, according to arrest documents. When Morales made contact, he allegedly grabbed one of the juveniles by the hood of his sweatshirt and pulled him away.
Authorities were also told that Morales had allegedly threatened to shoot the two juveniles because they were on his property, and the man also demanded the two take out their cellphones.
When the juveniles complied with Morales’ request, he allegedly took their cellphones from them, using force.
Officers questioned Morales about the reported series of events, and the man told police he had caught the juveniles outside of his neighbor’s property and asked for their cellphones. According to the probable cause affidavit, Morales allegedly told police he took the phones in hopes that the parents would come to retrieve them and he could make contact with the parents.
Law enforcement authorities did assert Morales was in possession of both cellphones and did not comply with officials’ commands for him to give the phones back to the juveniles. Ultimately, Morales did, however, give the phones to police who returned the property to the juveniles.
Morales was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony robbery. He is currently being held in custody at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.