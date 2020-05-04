While on patrol, an officer with the Provo City Police Department observed a distressed man outside of room 110 at America's Best Motel on Sunday morning.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the man appeared to be arguing with someone inside the hotel room. While watching the interaction, the officer saw the man retreat from the doorway of room 110 before the sound of a taser discharging could be heard from inside.
The man approached officers and told them there was another man, identified as 38-year-old Kevin Joshua Coleman of Provo, who was preventing a woman from leaving the hotel room. Officers approached the hotel room door and observed a female at the window in what they described as “a reasonable attempt for help” in the man’s direction, according to arrest documents.
When officers opened the door to room 110, they instructed the woman to get out of the room, observing that she was “displaying extreme fear,” before commanding Coleman and all remaining parties to also exit the room.
The woman told officers that she had been trying to leave and the man outside who had approached officers had been trying to help her get out of the room because she was in danger.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman also told police Coleman had allegedly grabbed a stun gun and used it to chase the man out of the room. Coleman then allegedly turned the taser on the woman to keep her from leaving before forcibly grabbing the woman by the arms.
The woman told police she was afraid for her life, according to arrest documents, and said that Coleman has allegedly been “very dangerous in the past” and has prevented her from leaving a number of times before the incident on Sunday.
Officers observed fresh red marks on the woman’s arms as well as bruising on the outside of her arms that they reported was also fresh.
Authorities took Coleman into custody, and during an interview, Coleman told police the man was not supposed to be in his hotel room and it was not illegal for him to have in his possession what he called a stun gun. Coleman told police the man was “coming at him,” and Coleman allegedly had used the stun gun but had not hit the man, according to the probable cause statement.
Police obtained a search warrant for the room and retrieved the stun gun, which officers discovered hidden behind a cabinet.
When Coleman arrived at the Utah County Jail, he was searched by deputies. Authorities discovered two bags with a black substance and a white substance inside.
The black substance was tested and indicated to be heroin, according to arrest documents. The heroin was weighed and found to be .7 grams, which has an estimated street value of $140. The white substance was also tested and positively indicated for methamphetamine. The bag of methamphetamine weighed about 3 grams with an estimated street value of $300.
Coleman allegedly told police at the Utah County Jail the bags were not his but wanted to keep it because it was going to be a long stay, according to the probable cause affidavit.
While taking inventory of Coleman’s property, officers also discovered four pills inside a green bag. The pills were identified as Clonazepam, for which Coleman did not have a prescription.
Authorities also discovered a syringe with a clear substance inside of it and a crystal rock substance. Both substances were tested and positively indicated for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed about 3.8 grams, which has a $380 street value.
Coleman is currently being held at the Utah County Jail. He is facing potential charges for first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, two second-degree felony charges for possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, third-degree felony attempted aggravated assault with force or violence to injure, and two third-degree felony charges for possession of a controlled substance.
Officers also took Coleman into custody under the suspicion of two class A misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor assault.