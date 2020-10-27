A Provo man is in custody after allegedly threatening a friend with a machete Monday morning.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to a local residence on delayed reports of a threat.
The homeowner told police a man, identified as 34-year-old Jordan Benjamin Nielsen of Provo, had came to the residence and began accusing him of stealing from Nielsen at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Nielsen allegedly began yelling at the homeowner as soon as the door opened, and the complainant advised police he was able to see Nielsen was holding a machete as he was yelling before beginning to wave it around.
During the exchange, Nielsen reportedly struck the hand rail in front of the doorway, and the homeowner reported fearing for his safety, quickly closing the door to get away from Nielsen. Shortly after, Nielsen left the area.
Around 3 p.m. that same day, Nielsen allegedly returned to the residence. When the homeowner was made aware of his presence, according to arrest documents, the complainant reported Nielsen was holding two machetes.
The homeowner contacted authorities, and when police arrived at the residence, Nielsen allegedly walked over to his vehicle and placed the machetes in the trunk. Officials placed Nielsen under arrest and transported him to the Utah County Jail and recovered the machetes from the trunk.
Authorities reported the machetes were both about 23 inches long with black handles.
While speaking with police, Nielsen allegedly told officers his father is the prophet and the second coming has already happened, according to the probable cause affidavit. Nielsen also reportedly advised police he had not slept in four days.
Officers have applied for Nielsen’s continued detention, advising officials that he is a potential flight risk and danger to the community.
“(Nielsen’s) behavior appears to be very unpredictable and a danger to the people around him,” arrest officers wrote in the probable cause statement. “He appears unstable and I do not believe he will return for a court appearance.”
Nielsen was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.