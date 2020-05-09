Lehi officers responded to a delayed sexual assault report from a woman saying she was raped in November.
The woman reported 22-year-old Nathan Harvey from Provo heavily groped her genitals and breasts while she was sleeping. She told officers that if she had been awake and able to give consent, she would not have consented to the sexual contact.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the woman said she had fallen asleep while the two were watching a movie in a camping trailer at her residence, and woke the morning after the alleged assault to find bruising and pain in the areas Harvey had reportedly touched her.
The woman explained she is anemic, so she bruises easily. She also told police when she woke after the alleged assault, her clothing was skewed and disoriented.
The woman shared with police screenshots of a text message conversation between herself and Harvey that took place after the alleged assault. The woman reportedly stated in a text, "Am I crazy to believe I was touched in my sleep I want the truth cause this is what bothers me most," to which Harvey replied, "[Woman's name] I did one time I woke up and my hand was already there I was curious and selfish and didn't think clearly."
Detectives attempted to contact Harvey on Wednesday to set up a time to conduct an interview with him concerning the allegations. Reportedly, after the detective identified himself, Harvey stated, "I know why you're calling, detective," and said he wanted an attorney present before speaking to law enforcement.
However, police reported after this statement, Harvey said, unprovoked by the detective, "I woke up and my hand was just down there."
Police arrested Harvey and booked him into jail on Friday on suspicion of first-degree felony object rape.