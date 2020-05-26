The Provo City Police Department arrested a local man after his neighbors called dispatch to report an assault with a pocket knife.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers responded to reports of assault and theft early Monday morning.
The three complainants told police they heard shuffling coming from the backyard, like a tarp was being moved. The husband-and-wife homeowners and their friend who was visiting entered the backyard to investigate the noise.
While the three were walking around the backyard with a flashlight, they discovered the friend’s bicycle was missing, and the three walked to the front yard in time to see a silver Mazda pull away from the home, according to arrest documents.
The bike’s owner followed the vehicle to a neighbor’s home, watching it pull into the driveway. The three claimants told police they were familiar with the man who lived in the trailer parked in the driveway of their neighbor’s residence and knocked on the trailer door.
The owner of the bike asked the man living in the trailer, identified as 34-year-old Adam Scott Houtz of Provo, where his property was before Houtz allegedly pulled out a pocket knife with a black handle and an about 4-inch blade, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Houtz then allegedly lunged at the bike’s owner, holding the knife to his side and causing the man to back up and tell Houtz to put the knife away. The man told police Houtz then asked him if he wanted to fight before allegedly hitting him twice in the face with a closed fist.
Officers observed a dark purple coloring on the bike owner’s gums, swelling on the bridge of his nose, and light purple bruising under his eye. According to arrest documents, the man told police when he was being hit all he saw was white, and he believed he was going to go unconscious.
The bike’s owner returned to his friends’ home and told them what had happened. The female homeowner called police.
When authorities arrived on scene, the bike’s owner told police it was Houtz who had assaulted him, giving officials a physical description of the man.
Additionally, he said he had recently registered his bike with an app on his cellphone, providing police with a colored image of the bike as well as a serial number. The bike was valued at about $835, according to the probable cause statement.
Police took Houtz into custody as he was locating his vehicle, which was parked on a public roadway. Authorities found that Houtz had failed to register and insure his vehicle at the time of the arrest.
Houtz was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor theft under $1,500, class B misdemeanor criminal trespass, and class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance.
Officers also issued Houtz a citation for failing to register his vehicle.
Houtz was held at the Utah County Jail on $8,080 bail before he was remanded to the custody of Adult Probation and Parole.