Provo police arrested a local man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle used during the burglary of an apartment complex.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to a local residence Thursday morning after a stolen vehicle was recovered in that location. Officers took the man in possession of the vehicle into custody.
According to the probable cause statement, 36-year-old Troy Williams Wardle of Provo told police in an interview that he had been in possession of the red Toyota RAV4 for about two weeks.
The vehicle had been listed in the National Crime Information Center database as stolen after it went missing out of Murray on Aug. 5. Wardle reportedly told police a friend of his had given permission for him to drive the vehicle, but when he was done, he had no way to contact the man to return it.
He allegedly told authorities that he parked the vehicle at an apartment complex so it would be in plain sight for the man to retrieve it, but the man never came back for the vehicle.
Wardle reportedly said he retained possession of the vehicle and continued driving it from the time it was parked in the complex to his arrest, according to arrest documents.
Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities also discovered that Wardle had allegedly pawned a television and two power tools that were believed to be in connection to an earlier theft.
On Aug. 4, officers with the Orem Police Department were dispatched to the burglary of an apartment complex’s clubhouse.
Video surveillance showed two men entering the clubhouse at around 3:30 a.m., breaking into the vending machine and stealing the cash inside. By breaking into the machine, the men caused an estimated $2,000 in damages.
During the burglary, the two men also removed a smart TV from its wall mount. That TV was later discovered at VIP Pawn in Orem, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The item Wardle had pawned to the store was allegedly confirmed to be the stolen TV using its make and model. Authorities also discovered the apartment complex’s information was reportedly still saved in the TV’s settings.
An employee of the apartment complex advised authorities they knew of Wardie, adding that some members of his family are tenants.
According to arrest documents, while police were watching video surveillance of the burglary, they observed the vehicle the suspects in the burglary used to arrive and leave the scene. The vehicle, a red SUV, matched the description of the vehicle Wardle was discovered with before his arrest Thursday.
In an interview with police, Wardle allegedly said he remembered pawning the TV but did not know where he got it from, denying any involvement with the burglary itself.
Wardle was taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, third-degree felony theft by deception, and third-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $20,000 bail.