Orem police arrested a 33-year-old Provo man Thursday after he reportedly participated in stealing a vehicle that had a gun inside of it from a gym parking lot.
William Bell was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of two counts of the second-degree felony of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle.
On Tuesday, Bell and a friend went to a Vasa Fitness in Orem with the intention of stealing items from the locker room, according to a police report. Bell’s friend, who is unnamed in the report, reportedly stole a set of vehicle keys from an unlocked locker.
Bell’s friend drove off in the Jeep and Bell left in the car he arrived in, according to the report. They then drove to Lindon, where the friend stole items from the Jeep.
The Jeep’s owner told police he had a handgun under the driver’s seat, according to the report.
Thursday, Bell led Orem detectives to where they left the Jeep. The Jeep was returned to the owner, who reportedly told police that his gun and other items were missing from his vehicle.