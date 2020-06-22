Officers with the Brigham Young University Police department took a Provo teenager into custody after they say he vandalized the large "Y" on "Y Mountain" on Sunday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers were dispatched to the large “Y” on “Y Mountain” after several witnesses reported seeing red paint splashed across the ordinarily white letter. When police arrived, they discovered “a large swath” of red paint across about 25 feet of the upper right-hand corner of the “Y.”
The paint was reported to be a combination of latex paint and spray paint, and officers discovered four empty, one-gallon paints cans and a Letterman tool with paint on it at the top of the “Y.”
Police alerted the BYU Paint Shop, whose employees responded to the location to clean the paint from the area. Shop officials estimated the damaged to be a minimum of $2,000, according to arrest documents.
Using the paint can labels, which identified the paint as red Gladden barn and fence wood finish paint, detectives contacted local stores that sell the paint. Police were able to match the paint cans to a purchase made at the Walmart in Orem using the UPC codes on the cans, which also revealed the purchase was made the day before the vandalism, on Saturday.
A loss prevention employee at the Walmart location checked the cameras and store records, reporting that a man entered the store before selecting two spray paint cans and four, one-gallon paint cans.
The loss prevention employee also told police that the man in the surveillance footage was seen only paying for two of the four, one-gallon paint cans, valued at $14 each, and leaving the store without paying for the other two, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities were provided photographs of the man seen in the surveillance footage as well as the vehicle, a blue Mazda Miata, in which he exited the area. Once detectives reviewed cameras located at the “Y Trailhead,” they were able to see a car matching the description of the Mazda arrive at the trailhead just after midnight on Sunday morning.
Two suspects were seen exiting the vehicle and carrying large backpacks as they proceeded to the trailhead, according to arrest documents. One of the two individuals was wearing clothing that matched the man seen purchasing paint at the Orem Walmart.
Using the pictures provided by the Walmart loss prevention employee, as well as the information from the Mazda’s description and Walmart’s records, police identified one of the individuals as 19-year-old Jackson Todd Gledhill of Provo.
Authorities responded to his address where they made contact with Gledhill. When detectives asked him where he was Saturday night into Sunday morning, Gledhilll allegedly told police he was “up at the Y,” according to the probable cause statement.
Gledhill refused to tell detectives who he was with at the time of the vandalism, but reportedly told police it was his idea and that he would take full responsibility.
Officers took Gledhill into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony criminal mischief and class B misdemeanor retail theft. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $500 bail.