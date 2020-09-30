Authorities arrested a Provo man Tuesday under suspicion of felony rape and forcible sexual abuse.
The Provo City Police Department received a report from a woman on Sept. 2 alleging a man identified as 27-year-old Seth Michael Adams of Provo had sexually assaulted her the previous night. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the woman advised police she had met Adams through an online Facebook group in March.
Adams and the woman allegedly spoke for many months and had met in person twice, but Adams reportedly wanted to have a sexual relationship and the woman declined. Afterward, Adams stopped speaking with the woman until the end of August when he allegedly continued to ask the woman for sex.
On Sept. 1, the woman told Adams several times over text that she did not consent to having a sexual relationship.
Adams and the woman reportedly argued about sexual contact until he said he would leave her alone, according to arrest documents.
Later that same day, the woman spoke about Adams with another woman that was a part of the Facebook group. The other woman allegedly told the reporting party that Adams was known for manipulating women, advising her to cut off contact. While the two women were talking, Adams allegedly went to the reporting party’s home in Provo.
The complainant invited Adams into her home while she was on the phone with the other woman. In an interview with police, the woman said she could hear Adams and the complainant arguing about sex while on the phone. According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman said she told the reporting party to ask Adams to leave the home.
The woman in the Facebook group told police she heard Adams ask the complainant if they were going to have sex or if he was going to take it. Adams then took the reporting party upstairs to her bedroom and allegedly undressed her and forcibly sexually abused her before raping her.
The woman said she laid on the bed crying, and Adams reportedly said he was going to have sex with her if she was going to cry. According to arrest documents, the woman told Adams she didn’t want to do it and he allegedly got off of her and left.
Adams allegedly returned to the home later that night, yelling at the woman and telling her he wasn’t the monster she claimed he was. Adams reportedly continued to yell until she told him to leave, which he complied with.
The woman participated in a sexual assault examination the following day, and those results are still pending, according to the probable cause statement.
On Sept. 25, the woman messaged Adams about the incident, and in those messages, Adams allegedly said he wanted to have sex with her but decided that he didn’t want to. The woman talked about how he touched her inappropriately, and Adams allegedly did not deny the statements in those messages.
When the woman talked to him about raping her, he reportedly denied the allegations.
On Tuesday, police took Adams into custody after making contact with him at his Provo home. During an interview with police, Adams allegedly said he never had any sexual contact with he woman, including touching her inappropriately, according to arrest documents.
Police advised Adams of the messages they had received between him and the woman that confirmed sexual contact. Adams allegedly said they were not direct evidence and that he would not incriminate himself to an officer. Adams reportedly consented to two buccal swabs that are expected to be used for DNA comparison.
Adams was transported to the Utah County Jail under suspicion of first-degree felony rape and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. He has since been released on $20,010 bail.